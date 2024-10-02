Qatar Seeks To Bolster Economic Cooperation With Asian Nations -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Qatari of Commerce and Mohammad bin Hamad affirmed on Wednesday Doha's interest in beefing up economic cooperation with states in the Asian continent.

Sheikh Mohammad, addressing inaugural session of the third summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), affirmed that Qatar, as one of the founders of the ACD that groups 35 states with 56 percent of the globe population, has been seeking to bolster economic integration among the Asian countries.

In 2022, he said proportion of the inter-Asian trade constituted 57 percent of the whole global trade, as compared to 54 percent in 2000.

Turning to Qatar, he said that since lanuch of the "national Qatar vision 2030," the country has taken strides at the level of developing the infrastructure. That was a great step that paved the way for economic prosperity and placed Qatar in the 11th position globally at the level of comprehensive comptetiveness, he said.

Over the past years, Qatar launched multiple initiatives to lure foreign investments and skilled foreign personnel, specialized in technology, the infrastructure, health, commerce, investments and finance.

For his part, the head of the Qatari Chamber of Commerce Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassem said in his statement at the event hall that the artificial intelligence future in Qatar is promising and that the country "is on the way to be pioneering in this realms."

"This forum is an opportunity to exchange views and hold talks on the challenges and opportunities provided by the artificial intelligence for businesses," he said.

Ambassador Nasser Al-Mutairi, the secretary general of the ACD, affirmed that the AI realm is promising in Asia, where 60 percent of the world population live.

Saud Al-Manea, the head of the Qatari league of business personnel, afirmed significance of the forum theme, the AI and means of employing it in the economic sector.

The ACD, he continued, has been growing and now comprises more than 35 states with 4.5 billion souls. (end)

