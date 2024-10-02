Saudi Ksrelief Stresses Eagerness To Alleviate Yemenis' Suffering

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), affirmed on Wednesday keenness on mitigating the suffering of the needy and displaced Yemeni people.

Al Rabeeah made the statement while receiving Yemen's Prime Dr. Ahmad Awadh and his accompanying delegation.

This translated Kingdom's noble humanitarian message led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Mohammad bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest relief and humanitarian projects provided by Saudi Arabia, though the center, to Yemeni people, and means of enhancing them, it added.

Awadh listened to a detailed presentation of Saudi Arabia's humanitarian aid from 1996 to 2024 to 171 countries that exceeded USD 132 billion, including USD 27 billion to Yemenis.

The proportion of Kingdom's official development aid constituted 1.9 percent of its GDP in 2014, it stated.

The meeting touched upon a detailed presentation of the center's projects, which have reached so far to 3,068 in 102 countries with a total value of USD seven billion, it noted.

Some 976 humanitarian projects estimated at USD four billion were provided to Yemen.

Among the center's projects were rehabilitating Yemeni children, the Saudi scheme to remove explosives and others, according to the agency.

The meeting further focused on the number of refugees in Saudi Arabia reaching 1,000,093, including 561911 Yemenis, it pointed out. (end)

