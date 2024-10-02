Slovenia Calls On Israel's Netanyahu To Put An End To The War

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) BERLIN/PNN /

Slovenian Foreign Tanja Fajon called on Israeli Prime Minister to "put an end to this war".

Fajon explained in a press statement on Wednesday

during her visit to the German capital of Berlin that the European Union countries are concerned about the increasing civilian casualties in light of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Fajon stressed that the European Union countries are concerned about the possibility of a regional war in the region.

"What we see on the ground is the displacement of more than a million civilians, " she said. "We now call on all parties to exercise restraint, protect civilians, and not escalate the war further."

She pointed out that her country and its partners in the United States of America are continuing efforts to achieve an urgent humanitarian ceasefire.

"We have always said that events in Gaza will escalate further with the increasing violation of international law and the killing of innocent civilians, children and women," she added.