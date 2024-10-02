Conestoga Capital Advisors Launches New Logo And Website

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conestoga Capital Advisors is pleased to announce the launch of their refreshed brand and redesigned website. Reflecting the firm's unwavering commitment to growth and long-term strategy, the new logo and sophisticated enable investors, advisors, and institutions to effortlessly access information about the firm's processes, personnel, and strategies.

The new logo features an abstract bridge, symbolizing Conestoga's Pennsylvania roots and their clients' journey in seeking a more secure future. The bridge signifies the firm's stability, connectivity, and lasting strength. The revamped website exemplifies these values, enhancing the accessibility of information, research, and portfolio updates for clients and investors.

Mark Clewett, Conestoga's Managing Partner and President, commented on the transformation, stating, "We are thrilled to unveil Conestoga's new appearance across our materials and digital presence. By delving into the firm's history and our future vision, we have aligned with our clients' and investors' needs to optimize their experience."

The new website (conestogacapital )

brings a contemporary aspect to Conestoga's traditional approach, by offering a comprehensive view of the firm's identity and investment management methodology.

Visitors can quickly understand the firm's strategies while becoming acquainted with the team behind its small-to-mid-cap investment growth initiatives. The site clearly communicates their mission and philosophy, while dynamic strategy and fund pages simplify navigation for clients and investors.

For over two decades, Conestoga has followed a consistent investment philosophy that enables their seasoned team to collaborate and challenge one another daily. They are committed in their efforts to deliver compelling returns for sophisticated investors and institutions through a well-defined, repeatable process. Conestoga's team focuses on small-to mid-cap companies capable of sustainable earnings growth, striving to exceed their clients' investment objectives every day.

Conestoga's updated brand encapsulates these fundamental qualities providing an exceptionally informative user experience, and a distinctive memorable brand impression.

About Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Conestoga Capital Advisors, an independent investment advisory firm, manages over $7.9 billion in Small-, SMid-, Micro-, and Mid Cap Growth company portfolios for both institutional and individual investors as of June 30, 2024.

Since its founding in 2001, Conestoga has offered investment management services focused on high quality, conservative growth companies.

The firm strives for capital appreciation through their consistently applied investment discipline, fundamental research and a patient, long-term approach.

This press release is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

SOURCE Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC

