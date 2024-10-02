Epson Signs HPE Automation As Distribution Partner Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Epson signs HPE Automation as distribution partner

Epson Robots , one of the leading robot manufacturers in the world, has selected HPE Automation , an automation distributor in Florida, has joined as an AutomateFirst Platinum Partner.

HPE Automation's technical knowledge and engineering expertise combined with Epson's robot helps provide customers in the Southeast region with best-in-class automation solutions for those seeking to integrate or enhance automation processes.

Eric Hord, CEO and co-owner, HPE Automation, says:“The partnership with Epson is a perfect fit and underscores our commitment to delivering the most innovative and efficient automation solutions.

“This collaboration expands our offerings and provides access to an extensive lineup of over 300 additional SCARA and 6-Axis robot models to our network in Florida, Southeast Georgia, the Caribbeans, and more.”

HPE Automation is offering the complete lineup of Epson's award-winning robots, including the extensive SCARA portfolio, 6-Axis and All-in-One robots, as well as software solutions.

Whether looking to enhance operational efficiency, integrate advanced robotics into existing processes or explore new automation possibilities, HPE Automation and Epson have the expertise and technology to meet a wide range of automation needs.

Tom Kettell, director of Robotics, Epson America, says:“With decades of automation experience, HPE Automation is a proven leader that focuses on advancing industrial automation.

“We welcome HPE Automation as an Epson AutomateFirst Platinum Partner, and look forward to working together to help businesses accomplish their automation goals.”