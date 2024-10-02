Royal Farms Announces Grand Opening Of Newest Location In New Freedom, Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Royal Farms Holds“Get Ready to ROFO” Soft Opening in New Freedom, PA

BALTIMORE, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, the national award-winning convenience store and station chain renowned for its iconic fried chicken, freshly brewed coffee, and high-quality services, is thrilled to unveil its newest location in New Freedom, Pennsylvania on October 28, 2024. To celebrate this exciting expansion, the store will host an exclusive "Get Ready to ROFO" soft opening event on October 23rd and 24th, at 732 E Forrest Ave, New Freedom, PA 17349. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the new store and enjoy a complimentary meal from the special soft opening menu. Free tickets for the event are available through Eventbrite:



“We're excited to bring Royal Farms to the New Freedom area and offer our signature combination of quality food and convenience,” said Ricki Ettinger, District Leader at Royal Farms.“This store opening highlights our dedication to growing across Pennsylvania while providing exceptional service to our customers. We look forward to becoming a valuable part of the New Freedom community, fostering strong relationships, and supporting local causes.”

The New Freedom Royal Farms will feature a gas station with 16 fueling positions, including Ethanol Free fuel dispensers. The store will be open 24/7, 365 days a year, providing round-the-clock access to freshly prepared fried chicken, made-to-order sandwiches, a wide range of breakfast options, and premium fuel services. To maximize every visit, Royal Farms encourages the New Freedom community to join the ROFO Rewards loyalty program, offering fuel discounts, free coffee, and special member-only offers.

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive 2 points for every dollar you spend with RoFo Rewards, and 1 point for every gallon of gas you purchase when you upgrade to RoFo Pay (excl. New Jersey Stores). You can keep track of points and offers at or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit to create an account.

For Pennsylvanians interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit . Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers' hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit:

