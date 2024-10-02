'ROSIE's RULES BILINGUAL COACHING' Celebrates HOLA Awards Nominations And A Broadway-Bound Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rosie's Rules Bilingual Coaching

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Rosie's Rules Bilingual Coaching", founded by Rosie Berrido, offers bilingual acting and diction coaching to artists and professionals. Rosie serves individuals, companies, and especially the artistic community, with a focus on helping bilingual actors improve their acting skills and diction for their professional journey.During Hispanic Heritage Month, it's worth noting that three of the shows in which Rosie served as acting or dialect coach in the last 12 months have been nominated for HOLA Awards this year. These shows are“Las Borinqueñas” at Ensemble Studio Theater,“Las horas son Femeninas” at Intar Theater, and“Buena Vista Social Club The Musical” at Atlantic Theater Company. "Buena Vista Social Club The Musical" is set to debut on Broadway in February 2025.Rosie has been a part of the creative team as a dialect and pronunciation coach in both English and Spanish during the development of the musical "Buena Vista Social Club" for the last two years as an actor's ally whose rigorous and effective guidance helped the non-Spanish speaker embrace the nuances and passion of the Romance language.“Although I was born and raised in my beloved city of New York, I am proudly Latina and bilingual. I believe it's time for our Hispanic American audience to see themselves reflected on Broadway stages. Not only by telling stories in English or portraying stereotypical characters but also by presenting an authentic and truthful picture of our own culture. It fills me with optimism and joy to see the beautiful piece BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB included in the vibrant world of Broadway!” – Rosie BerridoThroughout her career, Rosie has contributed to the support of a stellar lineup of artists, working in a second language such as Comedian, Actor and producer John Leguizamo.“Really Amazing! A true grammarian with razor sharp wit.” – John Leguizamo - Actor, Writer & Producer.“A powerful and important contribution! I most definitely speak better Spanish because of Rosie! Brava!” – Luna Lauren Velez, ActressABOUT ROSIE BERRIDOA native New Yorker of Hispanic parents. Proud recipient of eight HOLA awards, a NY State Citation award, Pan-Pacific Film award and a FUERZA Fest Award from the Hispanic Federation. She is the founder and owner of Rosie's Rules Bilingual Coaching for the modern actor. Practical, usefull and effective tips for stronger acting, clearer diction in both English and Spanish. Her rules address Craft of Acting, Communications, Ethics and Spirituality.Rosie has been a bilingual audiobook narrator for the U.S. Library of Congress for over a decade. A member of Repertorio Español since 1999 and the voice of dozens of TV and radio voice overs. She translated and adapted to the Spanish language John Leguizamo's Broadway hit Ghetto Klown for his Latin-American tour.As a dialect and acting coach her clients' appearances include:“The Bridge”,“Law and Order”,“FBI”,“Orange is the New Black”,“Madame Secretary”,“POWER”,“GOTHAM”. She has coached for Two River Theater, The Public Theater (“Mojada”,“Romeo & Juliet a Radioplay” – a stellar cast headed by Lupita Nyong'o, Juan Castano, Ivonne Coll), The Atlantic Theater Company (“Buena Vista Social Club”), Repertorio, Intar, Ensemble Studio Theater, and pilots for NBC, HBO and Netflix series among others. Rosie's clientele spans from New York, to LA, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Colombia and Mexico.“I remind my clients that I'm not an advocate for totally eliminating an accent; completely eliminating is not the goal. The goal is clear diction and intelligible pronunciation, which are not only achievable, but paramount in any line of work. It's important to keep in mind as actors, professionals or even athletes that the goal when polishing an accent is not to change who you are as Latinos or negate your identity but to empower yourselves as professionals safeguarding your speech in order to compete stronger, as bilingual talent.”Rosie is a board member of VIVA Broadway, an initiative of the Broadway League to bring more Latinos to Broadway. She currently lives in New York City.FOR MORE INFORMATIONInstagram: @rosiesrulescoach

Rosie Berrido

