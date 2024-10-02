Albertsons Companies Partners With Johns Hopkins University To Help Improve Food Rescue Efforts

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies is excited to share an interview with John Bernardo, Manager for Food Donation and Food Waste Diversion, discussing a groundbreaking study from Johns Hopkins aimed at enhancing food rescue efforts. Dive into Bernardo's innovative insights here to learn more about the company's Fresh Rescue Champions and the impactful work being done at Albertsons Cos. to help improve food rescue and make a meaningful difference in our local communities.

Read the Fresh Rescue Champions Project Final Report .

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .