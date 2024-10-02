KEY Difference Labs Partners With Lisk To Expand L2 Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lisk & KEY Difference Unveil their Pioneer Program

The Lisk Pioneer Program offers funding, mentorship, and Lisk's Layer 2 to support groundbreaking blockchain innovations

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KEY Difference, one of the oldest blockchain marketing agencies, has partnered with Lisk on the expansion of its L2 ecosystem. The partnership will focus on bringing new Web3 startups to through targeted technological and marketing assistance. Together, KEY Difference and Lisk will start the first round of the Lisk Pioneer Program for building on the L2 protocol and dedicated help on launching to market and scaling.KEY Difference recently completed a rebranding and expanded its operations to include KEY Difference Labs, KEY Difference Capital, and KEY Difference Wire. The expansion includes services tailored to providing all-round support for blockchain projects. In a drive for wider recognition, KEY Difference welcomed Gideon Greaves, former Managing Director of CVVC, as its new Managing Director. KEY Difference already grew its portfolio to ten promising blockchain companies in just three months after its strategic shift.“I'm a huge fan of Lisk. It was the first altcoin I ever invested in. I believe in the team and their vision. They are a sustainable chain with a long-term approach to blockchain technology, and they take a very hands-on approach with projects in the ecosystem,” said Greaves.Lisk is a member of the Optimism Superchain as a Layer 2 solution, built on top of Ethereum. Lisk positioned itself to tap emerging markets with access to a fast, scalable on-chain platform for decentralized apps. As part of the Superchain, Lisk will be interoperable with leading platforms like Optimism and Base, tapping the total value locked (TVL) available in those networks.The Lisk Pioneer Program is an open call to emerging Web3 startups, which goes beyond the support of traditional incubators and accelerators. In the first round of the program, opening in December, up to 20 selected startups will gain access to personalized mentoring, strategic guidance, as well as a L2 launch on Lisk as part of the Optimism Superchain. Lisk will offer its scalable technology with 10X to 100X cheaper transactions compared to conventional on-chain interactions.“At Lisk, we are dedicated to more than just offering a technology layer for web3 builders. Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs focused on creating real-value web3 products that will drive the next wave of adoption,” said Dominic Schwenter, COO of Lisk.“Through our partnership with Key Difference, we continue our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting builders who are shaping the future in emerging markets.”For more information about the Lisk Pioneer Program, please contact:KEY Difference will apply its four-month go-to-market process, focused on delivering real value. Beyond the deployment on Lisk as a member of the L2 Superchain network, all startups will receive expert guidance on customer outreach, tokenomics, raising capital, partnerships, community growth, and assistance with exchange listings.The Lisk Pioneer Program includes two main blocks of preparation, split in the pre-marketing and post-marketing stage. In the first block, KEY Difference will advise on refining the data and tokenomics, while preparing the marketing points. In the second module, projects will receive guidance on reaching end users, partners, listing platforms, as well as long-term mentoring.This curated approach takes into account the specifics of each Web3 project, from token generation events to ongoing expansion and global reach.For more information about the Lisk Pioneer Program, please contact:

