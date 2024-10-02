NEW VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS MOBILE APP IS NOW LIVE, UTILIZING EVERI's VENUETIZE SOLUTION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Everi Becomes VGK's Official Mobile Application Partner, Venuetize Solution is the Foundation for VGK's Fan Engagement Mobile Strategy

Venuetize, Everi Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE: EVRI ) ("Everi" or "the Company") leading mobile and advanced for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries, today announced the launch of the Vegas Golden Knights mobile app. As part of this agreement, Everi becomes the Official Mobile Application Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights ("VGK").

The new Vegas Golden Knights mobile app is now available in the App Store and coming soon to the Google Play store.

The new Vegas Golden Knights mobile app is now available in the App Store and coming soon to the Google Play store. The first ever native app for VGK fans will allow the entire Realm to access tickets on AXS for all home games and to look up stats, standings, news, and team specific content.

"Given the team's incredible success on the ice and in delivering a world-class experience in venue for fans, VGK mobile app users expect those great entertainment experiences to extend to their personal devices," said Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "Everi's ability to deliver a unique mobile experience through the Venuetize platform, flexible enough to reach Golden Knights fans wherever they are, is a differentiator for Everi and provides numerous fan engagement opportunities."

Additional mobile features include access to VGK's streaming service, KnightTime+, T-Mobile Arena venue maps, a daily VGK word game, and the capability for fans to make in-app predictions on game results, scoring, and stars of the game before the puck drops on game days. This fan engagement is a result of Everi's integrated relationship with LiveLike , which powers these interactive and gamified experiences.

The new VGK app also features a deeply integrated MarTech stack for analytics and enhancements for fan activations. The marketing platform will be leveraged for push notifications, in app messages, stories, and scenes for team related updates, scores, and unique mobile offers.

VGK fans will soon be able to use the new mobile app to enhance their purchasing experience at "The Fortress." In an upcoming release, the VGK mobile app will feature Everi's Venuetize® Wallet eCommerce System to be used across F&B and retail merchandise point-of-sale – including the Arsenal and Livery team stores

– for cashless transactions and redemption of season ticket member benefits.

"Our fans will love this all-in-one app that will serve them well, whether at T-Mobile Arena, streaming our games or looking ahead to the next battle," said Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. "We appreciate the partnership with another Vegas Born company in Everi and look forward to the continued growth of this platform moving forward."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming

and bingo

operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit .

About the Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

