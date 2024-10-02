Fibre Cement Boards And Sheets Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2019-2029F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fibre Cement Boards and Sheets - Global Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fibre Cement Boards and Sheets Market was valued at USD 4.08 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 5.90 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.19%.



Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Construction Materials:

In recent years, there has been a noticeable trend towards sustainability and environmental consciousness in the construction industry, which has significantly influenced the Global Fibre Cement Boards and Sheets Market. As concerns about climate change and resource depletion continue to rise, there is a growing demand for construction materials that are not only durable and high-performing but also eco-friendly and sustainable.

Fibre cement boards and sheets have emerged as a popular choice among architects, builders, and homeowners seeking environmentally responsible building solutions. These materials are primarily composed of cement, cellulose fibers, sand, and other additives, making them inherently more sustainable compared to traditional alternatives such as wood, vinyl, or aluminum. Unlike wood, fibre cement is not susceptible to rot, decay, or termite infestation, which helps to preserve natural resources and reduce the need for frequent replacements.

Fibre cement boards and sheets are manufactured using a process that consumes fewer natural resources and generates less waste compared to other building materials. The longevity and durability of fibre cement also contribute to its sustainability credentials, as buildings constructed with these materials require less maintenance and repair over their lifespan, further reducing environmental impact.

Another key aspect driving the trend towards sustainability in the fibre cement market is the increasing adoption of green building certification programs such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method). These programs incentivize the use of environmentally friendly materials and construction practices, providing a competitive advantage to manufacturers offering sustainable solutions like fibre cement boards and sheets. Key Attributes:

Segmental Insights

Non-Asbestos Segment



Market Dominance : The Non-Asbestos segment held the largest market share in 2023.

Health Hazards : The shift towards non-asbestos materials is driven by the health risks associated with asbestos exposure, including severe respiratory diseases like lung cancer and asbestosis.

Regulatory Influence : Strict regulations and bans on asbestos in many countries have propelled manufacturers and consumers to adopt non-asbestos alternatives.

Consumer Awareness : Growing awareness of the health risks linked to asbestos has influenced purchasing decisions among homeowners, builders, and architects, favoring non-asbestos fibre cement products.

Technological Advancements : Innovations in manufacturing non-asbestos Fibre Cement Boards and Sheets have improved their strength, durability, and fire resistance, making them more appealing for various construction applications.

Sustainability Trends : The global shift towards sustainable construction practices supports the use of non-asbestos materials, which align with environmental goals and consumer preferences for eco-friendly building materials. Widespread Acceptance : Non-asbestos Fibre Cement products have become widely accepted in the construction industry, meeting or exceeding performance and durability standards, thereby increasing their adoption by architects, builders, and contractors.

North America



Market Leadership : North America held the largest market share in 2023, driven by a robust construction industry and significant investments in various construction projects.

Economic Growth : Steady economic growth and favorable government policies have fueled construction activity, increasing demand for building materials like fibre cement boards and sheets.

Sustainability Emphasis : There is a growing focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, with fibre cement boards recognized for their eco-friendly properties.

Regulatory Compliance : North America has stringent building codes that fibre cement products often meet or exceed, making them popular in construction projects across the region.

Technological Innovation : The region leads in manufacturing advancements, with continuous research and development enhancing the quality and performance of fibre cement products.

Established Infrastructure : Well-developed infrastructure and distribution networks facilitate the efficient production and distribution of fibre cement boards and sheets, giving North American companies a competitive edge. Quality Expectations : High consumer expectations for quality and performance in construction materials have resulted in trust in North American-manufactured fibre cement boards, reinforcing the region's dominance in the global market.

