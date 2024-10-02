Asian Oems Software-Defined Vehicle Strategy Benchmark Report 2024 Featuring BYD, Honda, Hyundai, NIO, And Toyota

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benchmarking Asian OEMs Software-defined Vehicle Strategies, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive is transitioning from a hardware to software approach to building vehicles. are increasingly complex, with more lines of software code than in previous years. The concept of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) has gained industry traction, impacting product and feature development philosophies.

SDVs are changing the way vehicles are designed and developed. The changes in the architecture are evident, with OEMs preferring newer architecture over traditional platform architecture. This analysis investigates the strategies of Asian OEMs, such as BYD, Honda, Hyundai, NIO, and Toyota, in the SDV space and benchmarks them against each other. It also covers the ecosystem surrounding the OEMs and suppliers in the SDV space.

The key issues addressed in this report include the following:



Strategies for Standardizing Hardware : Analyzing the approaches that OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) are using to create uniformity in hardware components to streamline manufacturing and compatibility across different models and platforms.

Strategies for Standardizing Software : Exploring the methods OEMs are adopting to standardize software frameworks, ensuring consistent performance, interoperability, and scalability across their product lines.

Strategies for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) : Highlighting the tactics that OEMs are employing to transition towards SDVs, where software plays a more critical role in defining vehicle functionality, features, and updates.

Utilizing Existing Ecosystems for SDVs : Examining how OEMs are leveraging their current ecosystems, including partnerships, supply chains, and technology platforms, to support the development and deployment of SDVs. Leading Asian OEM in SDV Race : Identifying the Asian OEM group that is currently leading the race in the development and implementation of SDV technologies.

Growth Opportunities



Consolidating Functions in HPC and Mixing Data Traffic in Ethernet Increasing Demand for Cybersecurity

Cloud Computing and Functional Virtualization Will Open Opportunities for Cloud Technology Developers OEMs are Becoming Software Organizations

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment



Key Findings

OEM Comparative Analysis - Hardware Strategy

OEM Comparative Analysis - Software Strategy Comparative Analysis - SDV Strategy and Implementation

Transformation in the Software-defined Vehicles Sector



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Benchmarking Asian OEMs' SDV Strategies

Research Scope

Definitions - Vehicle Architecture Key Competitors

Growth Generator



Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

BYD Hardware Strategy

Potential List of BYD Models on New Architecture

BYD Software Development Strategy

BYD Software Strategy - BYD OS Software Platform BYD Focus Areas - SDV Ecosystem and Strategy

OEM Software-defined Vehicle Strategy - Honda



Honda Hardware Strategy

Potential List of Honda Models on New Architecture

Honda Software Development Strategy

Honda Software Strategy - Software Platform

Honda SDV Ecosystem and Strategy

Hyundai Hardware Strategy

Potential List of Hyundai Group Models on New Architecture

Hyundai Software Development Strategy

Hyundai Software Strategy - ccOS Software Platform Hyundai Focus Areas - SDV Ecosystem and Strategy

OEM Software-defined Vehicle Strategy - NIO



NIO Hardware Strategy

Potential List of NIO Models on New Architecture

NIO Software Development Strategy

NIO Software Strategy - Software Platform

NIO SDV Ecosystem and Strategy

Toyota Hardware Strategy

Potential List of Toyota Models on New Architecture

Toyota Software Development Strategy

Toyota Software Strategy - Toyota Arene OS Software Platform Toyota SDV Ecosystem and Strategy

Best Practices Recognition



Best Practices Recognition

Frost Radar

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps

Companies Featured



BYD

Honda

Hyundai

NIO Toyota

