Asian Oems Software-Defined Vehicle Strategy Benchmark Report 2024 Featuring BYD, Honda, Hyundai, NIO, And Toyota
Date
10/2/2024 10:16:50 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benchmarking Asian OEMs Software-defined Vehicle Strategies, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive industry is transitioning from a hardware to software approach to building vehicles. vehicles are increasingly complex, with more lines of software code than in previous years. The concept of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) has gained industry traction, impacting product and feature development philosophies.
SDVs are changing the way vehicles are designed and developed. The changes in the architecture are evident, with OEMs preferring newer architecture over traditional platform architecture. This analysis investigates the strategies of Asian OEMs, such as BYD, Honda, Hyundai, NIO, and Toyota, in the SDV space and benchmarks them against each other. It also covers the ecosystem surrounding the OEMs and suppliers in the SDV space.
The key issues addressed in this report include the following:
Strategies for Standardizing Hardware : Analyzing the approaches that OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) are using to create uniformity in hardware components to streamline manufacturing and compatibility across different models and platforms. Strategies for Standardizing Software : Exploring the methods OEMs are adopting to standardize software frameworks, ensuring consistent performance, interoperability, and scalability across their product lines. Strategies for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) : Highlighting the tactics that OEMs are employing to transition towards SDVs, where software plays a more critical role in defining vehicle functionality, features, and updates. Utilizing Existing Ecosystems for SDVs : Examining how OEMs are leveraging their current ecosystems, including partnerships, supply chains, and technology platforms, to support the development and deployment of SDVs. Leading Asian OEM in SDV Race : Identifying the Asian OEM group that is currently leading the race in the development and implementation of SDV technologies.
Growth Opportunities
Consolidating Functions in HPC and Mixing Data Traffic in Ethernet Increasing Demand for Cybersecurity Cloud Computing and Functional Virtualization Will Open Opportunities for Cloud Technology Developers OEMs are Becoming Software Organizations
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment
Key Findings OEM Comparative Analysis - Hardware Strategy OEM Comparative Analysis - Software Strategy Comparative Analysis - SDV Strategy and Implementation
Transformation in the Software-defined Vehicles Sector
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Benchmarking Asian OEMs' SDV Strategies Research Scope Definitions - Vehicle Architecture Key Competitors
Growth Generator
Growth Drivers Growth Restraints BYD Hardware Strategy Potential List of BYD Models on New Architecture BYD Software Development Strategy BYD Software Strategy - BYD OS Software Platform BYD Focus Areas - SDV Ecosystem and Strategy
OEM Software-defined Vehicle Strategy - Honda
Honda Hardware Strategy Potential List of Honda Models on New Architecture Honda Software Development Strategy Honda Software Strategy - Software Platform Honda SDV Ecosystem and Strategy Hyundai Hardware Strategy Potential List of Hyundai Group Models on New Architecture Hyundai Software Development Strategy Hyundai Software Strategy - ccOS Software Platform Hyundai Focus Areas - SDV Ecosystem and Strategy
OEM Software-defined Vehicle Strategy - NIO
NIO Hardware Strategy Potential List of NIO Models on New Architecture NIO Software Development Strategy NIO Software Strategy - Software Platform NIO SDV Ecosystem and Strategy Toyota Hardware Strategy Potential List of Toyota Models on New Architecture Toyota Software Development Strategy Toyota Software Strategy - Toyota Arene OS Software Platform Toyota SDV Ecosystem and Strategy
Best Practices Recognition
Best Practices Recognition Frost Radar Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
Companies Featured
BYD Honda Hyundai NIO Toyota
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN02102024004107003653ID1108739695
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.