Lever For Change Announces Leadership Reorganization And Expansion Of Team

Kristen Molyneaux named new President; Cecilia Conrad to remain CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Lever for Change announced a new structure, effective immediately, shifting from a combined CEO/President model to two separate positions of CEO and President.Cecilia Conrad will continue to serve as CEO, with responsibility for strategy development, business development, and viability.Kristen Molyneaux , formerly the Vice President, Program Strategy & Learning, will become President, with responsibility for building a strong organization, delivering high-quality services for donors and nonprofits, and maximizing the impact of funding for social change. Members of the Senior Leadership Team will now report to the President.“Kristen was a co-founder of Lever for Change, and therefore has a deep understanding of our work, as well as a strong commitment to our mission,” said Conrad.“Through her skillful direction of our Awards and Social Impact departments, she has demonstrated clear and compassionate leadership of a growing organization and an ability to innovate, earning the respect of her fellow leaders and the Lever for Change board of directors.”“We have experienced tremendous growth since the inception of Lever for Change in 2019,” added Molyneaux.“We have influenced over $2.2 billion in grants and provided support to more than 500 organizations. To meet client, member and partner needs, our team is reorganizing and positioning itself for the future. I look forward to partnering with Cecilia in this next chapter of our evolution.”In addition to this leadership change, Lever for Change recently recruited six new team members: Hiba Ahmed, Awards Management Associate; Briza Cardenas, Administrator; Mia Floyd, Philanthropy Associate; Scott Jackson, Philanthropy Associate; Cambria C. Khayat, Awards Management Associate; and Andrew Principe, Outreach & Engagement Associate.For a biography of Kristen Molyneaux, visit: /about-us/people/kristen-j-molyneaux/# # #About Lever for ChangeLever for Change is a nonprofit donor advisor that connects funders with bold solutions to the world's biggest problems-including issues like racial inequity, gender inequality, lack of access to economic opportunity, and climate change. Using an inclusive, equitable model and due diligence process, Lever for Change creates customized open call challenges and other tailored funding opportunities. Top-ranked teams and challenge finalists become members of the Bold Solutions Network-a growing global network that helps secure additional funding for as many applicants as possible, amplify members' impact, and accelerate social change. Founded in 2019 as a nonprofit affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Lever for Change has influenced over $2.2 billion in grants to date and provided support to more than 500 organizations. To learn more, visit

