Survivor Of Boy Scout Abuse Seeks Support And Solidarity For The 'Lost Valley' Film Project

Lost Valley Lost Innocence by Ken Tipton

Ken Tipton Urges Public Support for the "Lost Valley" Movie Project to Raise Awareness About Child Sexual Abuse and Grooming Risks

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ken Tipton, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and award-winning filmmaker, is urgently calling for public support for his latest project, Lost Valley, a aimed at protecting children from the hidden dangers of emotional grooming and sexual exploitation. With 82,000+ survivors of abuse from organizations like the Boy Scouts still suffering in silence, Lost Valley is more than just a film-it's a critical tool in the fight to safeguard vulnerable children.The Lost Valley project shares Tipton's own harrowing story of survival as a child who was exploited by an international pedophile ring. However, the film's message extends far beyond his personal experience, providing families with essential knowledge about how grooming works and how toprotect their children from predators who operate in trusted spaces.“Time is of the essence,” says Tipton.“We need to break the silence surrounding grooming and sexual abuse. With Lost Valley, we are giving families the tools to recognize the warning signs and keep their children safe. This isn't just about my story-it's about preventing future victims.”Tipton, who has also served as a Scoutmaster, stresses that the film will not be an attack on Scouting or other youth organizations, but rather a call for greater awareness of the real dangers children can face in any environment.Through his GoFundMe campaign, Tipton is seeking immediate support for the production of Lost Valley and his mission to reach families, educators, and organizations who need to be better informed about the tactics abusers use to groom children. The urgency of this mission cannot be overstated, as the world continues to grapple with the hidden but widespread epidemic of child sexual abuse.“We need help now,” Tipton says.“Every day that passes is another day a child could be at risk. By supporting Lost Valley, you're not just helping to create a film-you're helping to protect children.” Tipton's GoFundMe campaign has already gained traction among abuse survivors and supporters, but more funding is needed to ensure the film reaches a wide audience and achieves its goal of educating and empowering families.About Ken TiptonKen Tipton is a survivor of child sexual abuse and an award-winning independent filmmaker. His own experience of abuse at the hands of an international pedophile ring, linked to Boy Scout Troop #137, has driven him to raise awareness about the dangers of emotional grooming. Tipton is best known for his film Heart of the Beholder, which won five Best Indie Feature Film awards. Through Lost Valley, Tipton aims to protect children by giving families the knowledge they need to prevent abuse.For more information on the Lost Valley film project and to support this urgent cause, please visitFor media inquiries, please contact:Cowe Communications...Cowe Communications is representing Ken Tipton in a public relations capacity. The information and statements contained in this press release are based on details provided by the client. While Cowe Communications has made every effort to ensure the material is accurate and properly presented,responsibility for the veracity of the content ultimately rests with the client.

Ken Tipton

Lost Valley Movie Project

