PSI Signs Agreement With Memorang To Revolutionize Test Preparation And Exam Content Generation With AI Solutions

(MENAFN- Pressat) Olathe, KS – September 27, 2024 – PSI Services LLC (PSI), a global leader in credentialing, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Memorang, the world's first AI infrastructure stack for education. This exclusive agreement within the markets PSI serves in the credentialing will meet the increasing demand we hear from our clients for innovation. Through the introduction of AI powered test preparation and content generation our clients will have the ability to deliver scalable, efficient and customizable solutions to their learners.

This groundbreaking collaboration enables organizations to create and enhance their own“AI box,” a dynamic model that evolves through iterative AI driven data cycles and human oversight, improving efficiency and scalability without sacrificing accuracy or content relevance. With a strong track record of results and success aross many of PSI's owned programs, this unique technology will now be available to all clients across Certification and Licensure exclusively through PSI. PSI's solution allows credentialing programs to scale faster while upholding the rigorous standards and subject matter expert oversight essential for quality assurance and program integrity.

Through this partnership, PSI provides a secure and scalable solution that encrypts, safely stores, and keeps data separate for each organization and project. Clients can trust that their data-including content and AI training data-is securely protected within a system that allows them to fine-tune models on their proprietary datasets. A strong access control system ensures that only authorized personnel can access specific sensitive information, adhering to top industry security standards and certifications.

PSI's clients will be able to generate and manage content more efficiently. By empowering SMEs to act as architects, credentialing programs can scale and adapt while maintaining critical human oversight. For instance, healthcare credentialing programs can incorporate new guidelines in real-time through self-optimizing systems that continuously audit, and update content based on changes in standards. If a law or guideline changes, the relevant items are fact-checked, updated, and flagged for SME review, ensuring content accuracy and compliance.

The partnership will allow PSI to offer a range of advanced features such as AI-powered performance analyses, in-depth post-test reports, and personalized learning journeys. These tools help test-takers achieve their full potential through flexible, AI-driven learning experiences.

This collaboration helps PSI's clients advance their credentialing programs by rapidly transforming legacy systems into dynamic, scalable content generation engines. Memorang's platform trains on existing data and content, introducing new paradigms for AI-enhanced test and prep development while maintaining the highest degree of data security and protection. This allows for the creation of custom AI systems tailored to each client's needs coupled with rapid deployment. This partnership between PSI and Memorang represents a bold leap forward in the credentialing industry. Together, PSI and Memorang are poised to deliver unparalleled value to their clients, ensuring that the future of test content generation is both innovative and accessible.

About PSI

PSI partners with clients in a rapidly evolving assessment landscape to deliver over 28 million tests annually, enabling our test takers to advance their careers and education.

PSI's long history of testing is grounded in proven science, best practise test development, innovative technology and extensive operational expertise. Our unwavering focus is on providing a frictionless and fair test taker journey without compromising test integrity. We ensure valid, defensible test content is delivered securely through our global test centre network, via online proctored remote testing, or both using a multi-modal approach.

Our certification clients encompass a breadth of professions from healthcare, architecture, finance and IT to numerous highly specialized sectors. And we deliver licensure tests spanning multiple industries including insurance, real estate, barber and cosmetology, construction, and trades.

PSI is a standalone subsidiary of ETS, a global leader in education and workforce skills assessment, enabling lifelong learners to be future ready. Together they share a commitment to advancing the science of measurement to power human progress.

About Memorang

Memorang is the world's first AI infrastructure stack for education. From neurosurgery to language learning, Memorang empowers organizations around the world to build, launch, and scale AI-powered education solutions across test prep & assessment, continuing education, and professional skills.

