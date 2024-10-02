Pickleball Brief Announces Business Summit: Uniting Leaders In The Pickleball Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Brief is excited to announce the upcoming Pickleball Brief Business Summit , an exclusive virtual event bringing together professionals, thought leaders, and innovators from the rapidly expanding pickleball industry. Scheduled to take place from October 17-18 , the summit will feature 15+ influential speakers covering key business topics, from club operations and brand marketing to the latest insights.

pickleball growing at an unprecedented rate, this summit offers a unique opportunity for club owners, manufacturers, retailers, and other industry professionals to gain competitive intelligence and network with like-minded individuals. The summit aims to equip attendees with strategic ideas to grow and succeed in the burgeoning pickleball economy.

Feldman , co-founder of Pickleball Brief, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: "We're thrilled to bring together some of the most respected names in the industry. This summit is designed to help business owners stay ahead of the curve, avoid common pitfalls, and capitalize on the massive opportunities this sport has to offer."



Pickleball Brief Business Summit is accessible to anyone in the pickleball B2B space interested in the business side of pickleball. Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of topics including club management best practices, marketing strategies, sponsorship opportunities , and more.

register for the Pickleball Brief Business Summit and take advantage of this invaluable opportunity to learn from industry leaders, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" pickleballbrie .

Pickleball Brief is the leading trade publication for professionals in the pickleball industry, providing in-depth market insights, competitive intelligence, and strategic advice. Co-founded by Robert Allen and David Feldman , Pickleball Brief aims to empower businesses to navigate the unique challenges of this fast-growing sport.

Contact Information:

Robert Allen

Publisher

[email protected]

For more information, please visit



SOURCE Pickleball Brief

