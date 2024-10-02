EDS Attains SOC 2 Compliance, Reaffirming Its Commitment To Data Security

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDS, an leading provider of service and program solutions for law enforcement agencies nationwide, recently attained its SOC 1 compliance certification for 2024. Conducted by an independent certified public accountant, this achievement underscores the company's commitment to upholding the highest standards of data security, privacy, and operational integrity.

EDS successfully passed SOC 1 Type 2 audits in 2018, 2020, and 2022 as well.

Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance signifies the company's dedication to operational excellence, ensuring the continuous reliability and security of customer data. The SOC 2 framework, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), scrutinizes security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of sensitive data. This certification is especially crucial for service providers and cloud-based platform operators like EDS.

The certification attests to EDS' commitment to protecting client information amidst the rising threat of data breaches. The rigorous audit entails a thorough assessment of EDS' systems and processes to validate their compliance with security, confidentiality, and privacy standards.

Rich Milliman, CEO of EDS, expressed his enthusiasm by stating, "Achieving SOC 2 compliance aligns with our continuous efforts to exceed industry standards. The trust of our clients is paramount, and we are dedicated to ongoing improvements to protect their data."

EDS' SOC 2 certification solidifies its reputation as a reliable partner for organizations seeking off-duty solutions. Law enforcement agencies can have complete confidence in the security and integrity of their data when utilizing EDS' platforms for job scheduling, invoicing, payment processing, and reporting.

Providing administration of off-duty programs as well as an active-duty scheduling platform for the law enforcement community, Extra Duty Solutions has over 300 clients across 30 states. Services include vendor management, job scheduling, billing, collections, payroll, and more. For more information, visit extradutysolutions.

For more info:

Kim Guarnaccia, Head of Marketing

Extra Duty Solutions

475 414-0362

[email protected]

SOURCE Extra Duty Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED