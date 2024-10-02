Local Performing Arts Organizations Set To Wow Audiences This October

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TOArts Fall Shows Postcard

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TOArts, a local nonprofit organization that is a fundraising and presenting partner of the of America Performing Arts Center, is excited to highlight upcoming performances from its resident companies. This October, 5-Star Theatricals and New West Symphony will take center stage, offering an abundance of entertainment and musical brilliance. Looking ahead to the holiday season, Pacific Festival Ballet will bring the magic of The Nutcracker to the stage in December, making this an unforgettable time for Ventura County residents to get together with family and friends to support and experience local performing arts.

5-Star Theatricals is kicking off the spooky season with the beloved comedic horror musical Little Shop of Horrors. Audiences will be transported to Skid Row, where a hapless florist discovers a mysterious plant that brings unexpected fame – and deadly consequences. Shows will run from October 4, 2024, through October 20, 2024, at the Scherr Forum Theatre in the Bank of America Performing Arts Center. Don't miss this thrilling and hilarious production!

New West Symphony brings the grandeur of classical music to the stage with Brahms, Mendelssohn & Ravel on October 5, 2024, at the Fred Kavli Theatre. Los Angeles-based composer Derrick Skye infuses global music influences with a sense of fun in his world premiere composition, written specifically for New West Symphony Concertmaster Alyssa Park. This concert will feature timeless works by celebrated composers, making it a must-see event for music lovers. Additionally, New West Symphony will present its highly anticipated New World Symphony on November 2, followed by the festive Winter Spectacular: Holidays of Light on December 7.

If a winter wonderland is more your speed, Pacific Festival Ballet is gearing up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the annual holiday masterpiece, The Nutcracker, featuring guest artists from New York City Ballet, Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia! The classic ballet will run from December 21, 2024, to December 22, 2024, at the Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center. This enchanting production from artistic director Kim Maselli, complete with stunning sets and costumes, promises to be a magical experience for the whole family to enjoy.

Support and celebrate the arts with TOArts' resident companies and experience world-class performances right in the heart of Thousand Oaks.

