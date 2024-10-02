Southern Hills Home Buyers Proudly Celebrate Achieving 5-Star Customer Reviews On Google And Facebook

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plano, TX, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Hills Home Buyers , a cash-home buying company that specializes in helping families in Dallas and surrounding areas, such as Plano, Denton, Mesquite, and Houston, sell their homes fast, is thrilled to announce the celebration of achieving 5-star customer reviews on and Facebook.

This impressive achievement emphasizes Southern Hills Home Buyers' commitment to offering a hassle-free and swift home-buying process that has been designed to enable struggling with selling their home the traditional way due to the cost of repairs, the threat of foreclosure, or dealing with the long closing times. The cash home buyers are proud of consistently delivering a high-level of customer service and a seamless experience in Dallas and hopes to continue serving the local community with a transparent cash-for-houses service.

“We are local to the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex and are family-owned and operated,” said a spokesperson for Southern Hills Home Buyers.“We pride ourselves on our heartfelt desire to help homeowners easily and hassle-free sell their Dallas homes, vacant lots, and other Dallas real estate property. We Buy Houses In Texas and use our years of real estate experience to find a solution for just about any situation or hurdle in the sales process.”

The experienced cash home buyers have become renowned for their customer-centric approach, fast closing times that can be as quick as 2-7 days and no obligation, competitive cash offers. Some of the glowing 5-star reviews received on Facebook and Google by Southern Hills Home Buyers include:

“Shannon helped to sell my parents' house quickly and fairly. She was responsive, professional, knowledgeable, and personable. The emotional difficulty in letting go of this house was made much easier with Shannon's help. All done from out of state and closed in a week. I would highly recommend Southern Hills Property Group,” commented Kristen W.

“I sold my mom's home in Texas to Southern Hills Property Group. It was a tough time, and I didn't have the patience to list her home with an agent, plus the work of repairs needed to sell it to the public. It was easy, and all went smoothly. They bought the house without any repairs and closed in 3 weeks. Very happy with them,” stated George C.

“I contacted Southern Hills Property Group. Shannon, my agent, was very friendly, attentive, and concerned, and my property was sold as is in about 4 weeks. I am and was very satisfied with her work,” said Gloria H.

With a commitment to integrity, transparency, and personalized service, Southern Hills Home Buyers has earned an impressive reputation as trusted cash home buyers in Texas's real estate industry.

Whether homeowners are facing foreclosure, relocating, dealing with an inherited property, or simply want to sell their home quickly, Southern Hills Home Buyers are committed to making the home-selling process a positive and empowering experience and invites individuals to reach out to its highly rated team via its website today.

About Southern Hills Home Buyers

Southern Hills Home Buyers is a family-owned and operated business that, with an experienced team of investors and problem solvers, has become renowned in Texas and surrounding areas for helping homeowners sell their homes fast and hassle-free for cash.

