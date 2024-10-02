Alternative Utility Services, Inc. Achieves Compliance With NY State Department Of Public Service Regulations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DELAVAN, WI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alternative Utility Services, Inc. (AUS) is pleased to announce that it has met the compliance requirements outlined by the New York State Department of Public Service's Uniform Business Practices (UBP) and the Uniform Business Practices for Distributed Resource Suppliers (UBP-DERS). This compliance is in accordance with §11.B of the UBP and §4.B of the UBP-DERS, as adopted by the Commission in Case 23-M-0106.



The requirements further mandate that Energy Brokers and Energy Consultants provide a method of financial accountability, a criterion that AUS has successfully met.



Background and Timeline of Compliance Efforts

-June 23, 2023: PSC issues initial order requiring energy broker and consultant registration.

-June 26th, 2023 AUS obtains required financial security

-September 21st, 2023 AUS files registration form

-April 18, 2024: PSC reissues order with updated requirements including disclosure of broker/consultant compensation in customer agreements and registration deadline.

-June 3rd, 2024 AUS re-submits registration form

-August 1, 2024: New York State Supreme Court issues a temporary restraining order halting the April 2024 order pending oral arguments.

-September 12, 2024: Court mostly vacates the temporary restraining order, leaving only financial security requirements on hold.

-September 19, 2024: PSC sets new compliance deadline of October 27, 2024, for all aspects except financial security requirements.



"The process for registering as an Energy Consultant in New York has been difficult to navigate but after more than a year we are pleased to report our registration has been found to be compliant," said Jenna Buehre, Director of Corporate Affairs at AUS.



By meeting these rigorous compliance standards, AUS continues to position itself as a trusted leader in the energy consulting industry, dedicated to helping businesses achieve their energy goals efficiently and responsibly.



"This milestone underscores our commitment to upholding the highest standards of financial accountability and regulatory compliance," added Fritz Kreiss, CEO.



About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.

Alternative Utility Services, Inc. (AUS) is a leading provider of energy consulting services, specializing in tailored solutions for businesses seeking to optimize their energy management strategies. With a focus on transparency and customer satisfaction, AUS delivers comprehensive energy solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings.

Jenna Buehre

Alternative Utility Services

2622480930

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.