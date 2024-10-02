ADA University Hosts Inaugural Symposium On Quality Assurance In Higher Education
ADA University hosted the first symposium on quality assurance
in higher education, featuring 55 specialists from 31 institutions
on September 26-27, 2024, in cooperation with the Agency for
Quality Assurance in Education (TKTA), Azernews
reports citing the university.
In his opening speech, Tural Ahmadov, Chairman of the Board of
TKTA, highlighted the importance of quality assurance in the
context of institutional accreditation, along with the experiences
gained and general trends.
During the two-day symposium, local and international experts
shared their insights on teaching evaluation, advances in
institutional accreditation, modern pedagogical approaches, data
accountability, and various quality assurance mechanisms in
universities. The event served as a platform for cooperation and
the exchange of ideas among higher education institutions.
After the event, Maurus Roller, head of the Quality Assurance
and Accreditation Department at ADA University, emphasized the
symposium's success: "The positive and productive environment
during these two days exceeded my expectations. This reaffirms the
importance of the topic and the contributions of those working in
quality assurance in higher education institutions across the
country."
Frank Niedermeier, head of the Center for Quality and
Development at Potsdam University in Germany and one of the event
speakers, also praised the organization of the symposium: "The
symposium was well organized. I was happy to be part of this event;
it was a valuable experience for both the participants and
myself."
Elkin Nurmammadov, vice-rector for academic affairs at ADA
University, noted that due to the symposium's success, they plan to
hold the event annually.
As a result of the symposium, many participants emphasized the
need for closer cooperation between universities in the field of
quality assurance and expressed their intention to create a
platform for sharing experiences and collaborating on common issues
and projects.
