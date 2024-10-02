How To Talk To Your Kids About Immigration: A Guide From Global Refuge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BALTIMORE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world, conversations around immigration have become increasingly heated, debated, and misinformed. On social and beyond, children in particular are susceptible to content that may reinforce negative perceptions about immigrants and refugees in America. In order to equip parents to engage in meaningful conversations, Global Refuge , a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting immigrant and refugee families, has developed a guide to help parents talk to their kids about immigration in a way that fosters understanding and empathy.

The Global Refuge guide encourages parents to start by asking what their children already know about immigrants and refugees, allowing for open, non-judgmental discussions. It emphasizes the importance of teaching children that refugees have a legal right to seek safety in the U.S. and encourages empathy by exploring the difficult reasons people may need to flee their homes.

"Immigration isn't just about electoral politics. At the core of the issue, it's about people."

"Immigration isn't just about electoral politics. At the core of the issue, it's about people," said Krish O'Mara Vignarajah , President and CEO of Global Refuge . "We believe that talking with children openly and honestly about immigration is a powerful way to build a more inclusive America, one conversation at a time."

The guide also highlights the everyday contributions of immigrants and refugees, reminding children that these individuals are part of their daily lives - whether as classmates, teachers, or professionals in their communities. Sharing personal or family immigration stories can further strengthen this connection, helping children find common ground with newcomers.

For families with a faith background, Global Refuge suggests reinforcing values like hospitality and compassion through spiritual teachings, offering children a moral framework for why welcoming immigrants is important.

Finally, the guide encourages children to take positive action by showing kindness to those from different backgrounds and knowing when to walk away from harmful conversations.

About Global Refuge:

Global Refuge, formerly Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS), is a nonprofit serving newcomers seeking safety, support, and a share in the American dream. For 85 years, we have welcomed those seeking refuge, upholding a legacy of compassion and grace for people in crisis.

