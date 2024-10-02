BPM-PR Firm Expands With New Arts & Culture Division Following Major Success In The Creative Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From behind-the-scenes stories to center-stage moments, the award-winning PR firm delivers comprehensive coverage, highlighting the entire creative journey from inception to final performance.

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BPM-PR Firm ( ), one of the fastest-growing boutique public relations agencies in the United States, proudly announces the launch of its new Arts & Culture Division . With an impressive track record of success in the arts and culture sector, BPM-PR Firm is building on its proven ability to deliver innovative, high-impact public relations strategies and media coverage for some of the industry's most prominent shows, productions, exhibitions, and cultural events.

BPM-PR Firm

BPM-PR Firm

Continue Reading

"Our firm has already achieved significant results in the arts and culture realm, making this expansion a natural next step," said Monique Tatum , CEO and Founder of BPM-PR Firm. "From Broadway shows to globally recognized dance companies and prestigious art galleries, we've been fortunate to work alongside some of the most exciting and influential players in the arts. With the launch of this dedicated division, we're ready to take our expertise to the next level, ensuring that the creative voices we represent reach the widest possible audiences through extensive media coverage and multiple media and PR elevation strategies."

BPM-PR Firm has played a key role in promoting some of the most iconic projects and cultural events of recent years. The agency has been instrumental in securing media attention and driving ticket sales for productions such as The Moulin Rouge , while also handling PR for high-profile events like The Dance Magazine Awards at Alvin Ailey and Hot 97 ' s Summer Jam 20th Anniversary at MetLife Stadium . Through a combination of strategic media placements, influencer partnerships, and high-level press engagements, BPM-PR Firm has successfully elevated the profiles of its clients and helped them achieve significant visibility in the arts and culture sector.

Building on Substantial Success in the Arts & Culture Realm

With over 19 years of experience, BPM-PR Firm has earned a reputation for delivering powerful, results-driven PR campaigns that layer traditional media with digital strategies. The firm's extensive work in the arts has produced remarkable outcomes, including: The Dance Magazine Awards hosted at Alvin Ailey , where BPM-PR's media campaign and media coverage

helped spotlight the extraordinary talent of world-renowned dancers and choreographers including names like Sara Mearns, Masazumi Chaya, Angel Corella, Linda Shelton, David Gordon and Valda Setterfield. Additionally an expansive PR campaign for The Moulin Rouge , which included media spotlights and interviews for costuming, artistic direction and performances at The Times Square Best of France.

"We are deeply proud of the success we've already seen in arts and culture PR, and we're thrilled to dedicate a full division to this important work," said Tatum. "With many of our team members personal and extensive background in the arts and our ability to craft PR strategies that truly resonate, we're excited to help artists and cultural organizations shine even brighter," continues Monique Tatum, CEO of BPM-PR Firm.

A Leading PR Firm with a Commitment to Excellence

BPM-PR Firm, a woman-owned and operated business with offices in New York , Los Angeles , and Washington, D.C. , has long been recognized as a leader in the PR industry. The firm was recently named by PR Daily as-one of The Top PR Agencies of 2024,

Newsweek as one of America ' s Best PR Agencies for 2024 , and in 2023, won PR Daily ' s Content Strategy Award for Strategy of the Year . These accolades reflect the firm's dedication to delivering unparalleled results for its clients, using a multi-layered media approach that sets it apart from other agencies.

As BPM-PR Firm expands into the arts and culture sector, its expertise in managing high-profile campaigns across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, technology, and events will be instrumental in driving continued success. The new Arts & Culture Division offers specialized services including media relations and media coverage , show media previews, on-tour media support , event management , awards submissions , digital PR , celebrity obtainment, and sponsorship and partnership acquisition , ensuring that every facet of an artistic project receives the attention it deserves.

About BPM-PR Firm

Founded in 2005, BPM-PR Firm (Beautiful Planning Marketing & PR) is a leading public relations agency headquartered in New York City , with additional offices in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. . Known for its powerful media coverage obtainment and innovative PR strategies. The public relations firm works across a wide range of industries, including fashion, beauty, lifestyle, technology , wellness, events, and arts and culture . With clients like Armitron , Patricia Nash Designs , Palmstreet, Soaak Technologies and more. BPM-PR Firm is trusted by global brands and creative leaders alike. For more information about the Arts & Culture Division, visit .

Media Contact:

Monique Tatum

8778417244

[email protected]

SOURCE BPM-PR Firm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED