As Brazil continues to advance its fintech ecosystem, the country is well-positioned to strengthen its leadership in the Latin American embedded finance landscape, reshaping how financial services are delivered and experienced by consumers.

Looking ahead, this growth is expected to continue, supported by ongoing advancements in fintech and government initiatives aimed at promoting financial inclusion. As more companies embrace embedded finance strategies, Brazil is poised to solidify its position as a leader in the Latin American fintech landscape, further transforming how consumers engage with financial services.



Product Launches and Innovations



Marqeta's Expansion into Brazil: In July 2023, Marqeta, a card issuer, expanded its operations in Brazil by partnering with Fitbank, a banking-as-a-service platform. This collaboration allows Marqeta's clients to access a platform licensed by Brazil's central bank, integrating with PIX, the country's real-time payment system, to streamline payment processes. Gringo's Super-App Features: Gringo, a leading 'super-app' for drivers in Brazil, enhanced its platform by integrating additional financial services, including payment solutions and insurance offerings, to better serve its user base of over 5 million drivers.

New Embedded Insurance Products

Several insurtech startups introduced new embedded insurance products, allowing consumers to purchase coverage directly through digital platforms, simplifying access to insurance without the need for traditional processes. These launches highlight the rising trend of embedding financial services into everyday applications, enhancing user experience and accessibility in Brazil's rapidly evolving embedded finance ecosystem.

Strategic Partnership



Marqeta and Fitbank Partnership: In July 2023, Marqeta expanded into Brazil through a partnership with Fitbank, a banking-as-a-service platform. This collaboration allows Marqeta's customers to access Brazil's central bank-licensed platform and integrate with PIX, improving payment solutions for businesses operating in the country. Gringo and VEF Investment: In January 2024, Gringo, Brazil's leading 'super-app' for drivers, secured significant investment from VEF, deepening their partnership. The investment aims to enhance Gringo's embedded finance offerings by integrating additional financial services into the app for its more than 5 million users.

These partnerships reflect the expanding integration of financial services across platforms in Brazil, enhancing accessibility and convenience for both consumers and businesses.

Regulatory Changes



Expansion of the Open Banking Framework: The Central Bank of Brazil has been refining its open banking regulations to promote competition and innovation in financial services. This initiative facilitates the sharing of financial data among institutions, enabling fintech companies to offer more integrated solutions.

Regulatory Sandbox Initiatives: The Central Bank has also expanded its regulatory sandbox framework, allowing fintech firms to test new products and services in a controlled environment. This approach fosters innovation while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, supporting the growth of embedded finance solutions. Consumer Protection Regulations: New regulations have been introduced to enhance consumer protection in digital payments and lending. These measures are designed to ensure transparency and safeguard users from potential risks associated with embedded finance products.

These regulatory developments underscore Brazil's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for the growth of embedded finance, encouraging innovation while maintaining consumer safety and market integrity.

