Netflix war drama "Uprising" opens Busan International Film Festival

A Netflix period war drama directed by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will inaugurate Asia's largest festival on Wednesday, marking the first time a streaming title has launched the event.



Titled "Uprising" and directed by Kim Sang-man, the film stars Korean superstar Gang Dong-won in a lead role. It is among the 224 official entries at this year’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which runs until October 11.



The film has garnered considerable attention ahead of its world premiere, largely due to Park’s involvement. He is renowned for ultra-violent thrillers such as the 2003 classic "Old Boy," which significantly elevated South Korean cinema on the global stage. Park served as screenwriter and producer for "Uprising," a story set during Korea's Joseon Dynasty that follows two childhood friends who become enemies as war erupts.



“I believed it was a work that could appeal to the public (the most) among all the (BIFF) opening films in history,” said Park Do-shin, the festival's acting director, regarding the film's selection.



Streaming content like Netflix's "Squid Game" and Apple TV+ series "Pachinko" has significantly boosted the global visibility of Korean and Korean diaspora narratives in recent years. According to BIFF programmer Jung Han-seok, this year’s line-up reflects how such content has become an "important part of our culture."



Prior to the opening ceremony, "Uprising" was unveiled to the press as an engaging war film that occasionally veers into gore, while rigorously examining whether genuine human connections can truly overcome class and division.



On Wednesday morning, festival-goers were already lining up at venues, and the red carpet for the star-studded opening ceremony was being prepared.



