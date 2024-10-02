New NVIDIA DLSS Game Launches, GeForce Game Ready Driver Release, and NVIDIA App Beta Updates

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 2, 2024: This week, NVIDIA is bringing RTX technologies to various new titles, launching their latest GeForce Game Ready Driver, and releasing new updates for the NVIDIA app beta to further enhance gamers’ experience.



More than 600 games and applications feature RTX technologies, and each week new games integrating NVIDIA DLSS, and advanced ray-traced effects are released or announced. This week, NVIDIA is announcing five new RTX technology updates.



NCSoft’s free-to-play MMORPG, THRONE AND LIBERTY takes place in the vast open world of Solisium. Players must use strategic decisions to survive, while weather, time of day, and other players affect both PVE and PVP battlefields. While already released in Korea, it launches everywhere on October 1. Since day one of its original release, GeForce RTX gamers have been able to accelerate performance with NVIDIA DLSS 3, multiplying performance on average by 2.6X at 4K, with all settings maxed out.



For players to face their fears once again and determine who survives, Until Dawn, a seminal horror classic, is rebuilt and enhanced for PC. Rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, Until Dawn also offers PC gamers the opportunity to enhance fidelity with ray-traced reflections and ray-traced ambient occlusion effects. If playing on a GeForce RTX 40 Series PC, gamers can enable NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation and NVIDDIA DLSS Super Resolution accelerating Until Dawn’s performance and making gameplay more responsive when the game launches on October 4th.



Players can join the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces branch of the Mobile Infantry, and fight against the Bug menace and claim victory for humanity in Starship Troopers: Extermination. This 16-player co-op first-person shooter from Offworld Industries launches on October 11th, and if gamers own a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU or laptop, they can activate NVIDA DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, aiding players in their fight against the Bug menace.



The Axis Unseen, a heavy metal horror game from Just Purkey Games, invites players to hunt nightmarish monsters from ancient folklore in a mysterious open world. Gamers can find out what happened to the hunters who came before them and the secrets they uncovered by inspecting their journals and drawings. The Axis Unseen launches on October 22nd with day-one support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Reflex. Gamers can download the demo from Steam now for a first look at the game.



MechWarrior 5: Clans, a new title from Piranha Games, allows players to take on the role of a newly graduated pilot from the Smoke Jaguar cadet program and thrust into the heart of the Clan Invasion of the Inner Sphere during Operation Revival. As the first Clan-based MechWarrior game in nearly three decades, it combines a captivating narrative with well-crafted characters and moral dilemmas, culminating in a dynamic and adaptive combat experience enhanced by a revamped MechLab, Hardpoint, and OmniPod system. Launching on October 17th, it will feature day-one support for both NVIDIA Reflex and DLSS 3 with DLSS Super Resolution and DLSS Frame Generation.



Meanwhile, the NVIDIA app, an essential companion for gamers and creators with NVIDIA GPUs in their PCs and laptops, released a new update on October 1. This new update, available now in-app and from NVIDIA’s website, further enhances the NVIDIA app beta, adding G-SYNC controls, driver rollback, and more. RTX HDR multi-monitor support is also introduced, activating once NVIDIA’s new GeForce Game Ready Driver is installed. Whether a gaming enthusiast or a content creator, the NVIDIA app simplifies the process of keeping one’s PC updated with the latest GeForce Game Ready and NVIDIA Studio drivers and enables quick discovery and installation of NVIDIA applications like GeForce NOW and NVIDIA

Broadcast. It also allows gamers to adjust GPU options, record gameplay, monitor real-time statistics via an on-screen display, enhance games with HDR and filters, and more.



NVIDIA’s latest GeForce Game Ready Driver enables RTX HDR multi-monitor support in their latest NVIDIA app beta update, and gets players Game Ready for MechWarrior 5: Clans, Starship Troopers: Extermination, and THRONE AND LIBERTY. Download and install the new GeForce Game Ready 565.90 WHQL driver through GeForce Experience, the NVIDIA app beta, or from GeForce.com.







