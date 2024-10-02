Kwame Alexander And Jason Reynolds Team Up For Live Virtual Author Visit With Students Across The Country

RESTON, Va., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Renowned

New York Times bestselling authors Kwame Alexander and Jason Reynolds will join forces for students across the United States in a live virtual author visit on October 29, the kick-off of the 2024-25 Author Study series produced by Big Sea Education.

Kwame Alexander, bestselling author, Emmy Award-winning producer, host and creator of Author Study.

Jason Reynolds, bestselling, award-winning author and special Author Study guest on October 29th.

Alexander, acclaimed author of over 40 books and Emmy Award-winning producer, will share excerpts from his new middle-grade novel, Black Star, published on September 24. Reynolds, one of today's most dynamic voices in young adult literature, will highlight his highly anticipated new novel, 24 Seconds From Now, which hits shelves on October 8. Alexander and Reynolds are two of the most honored and celebrated authors in children's literature, whose many accolades include the Newbery Medal for Alexander's The Crossover and the Carnegie Medal for Reynolds' Look Both Ways.

Alexander created and hosts Author Study, an ongoing series of live, virtual events that feature some of the hottest authors writing for young people. Author Study fosters a love of reading and writing by engaging students with favorite books and authors in a meaningful way.

"I love sharing my joy for writing and reading with students. I have visited more than 2,000 schools around the globe," says Alexander. "Yet I want to reach even more kids! Author Study allows me to do that in a way that's easy and affordable for more educators, librarians, and schools." Alexander points out that young people often turn away from reading for enjoyment when they get to middle- and high school; Author Study can re-engage them in the joy of reading and writing with authentic interactions with top-tier authors.

Educators can register now for this remarkable, one-time event, where students will learn from Alexander and Reynolds, ask questions, and be motivated for their own literary journeys. To register and learn about all the events in this season, visit AuthorStudy.

Author Study is produced by Big Sea Education, part of Alexander's production company, Big Sea Entertainment.

