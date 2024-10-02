Ambetter Health Of Delaware Offers Health Insurance In Delaware In 2025
Date
10/2/2024 8:16:34 AM
Delaware
residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter health of Delaware during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1
NEWARK, Del., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Ambetter Health of
Delaware , a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE:
CNC ) company, which provides
insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer Delawareans a variety of affordable health insurance plans in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for
Delaware
runs from
Nov. 1, 2024, through
Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.
Enroll by Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.
"We're excited to continue providing affordable and dependable healthcare coverage options that fit the needs and lifestyles of Delawareans," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of Delaware First Health, Bill Wilson. "Ambetter Health of Delaware is committed to ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible for those who need it most."
Ambetter Health
of
Delaware
offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:
Affordable and Reliable Coverage
Ambetter Health of Delaware
provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.
Virtual 24/7 Care
Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an
Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their own home.
Convenient Online Enrollment
Through the
Ambetter Health of Delaware
website , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.
My Health Pays
Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can
earn up to
$500
in rewards
in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays ® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.
Premier Network
Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.
Ambetter
Health of Delaware will be offered in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties in 2025.
Delaware
residents interested in learning more about
Ambetter Health
of
Delaware
or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth/en/de.
About
Ambetter Health
of Delaware
Ambetter Health of Delaware
serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®. Ambetter Health
of
Delaware is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company , which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Delaware. For more information, please visit ambetterhealth/en/de/ . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an
Ambetter Health
of
Delaware plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth/en/
and scroll to the bottom of the page.
SOURCE Ambetter Health of Delaware
