Ambetter Health Of Delaware Offers Health Insurance In Delaware In 2025

Ambetter Health of

Delaware , a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE:

CNC ) company, which provides

insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer Delawareans a variety of affordable health insurance plans in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for

Delaware

runs from

Nov. 1, 2024, through

Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

Enroll by Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"We're excited to continue providing affordable and dependable healthcare coverage options that fit the needs and lifestyles of Delawareans," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of Delaware First Health, Bill Wilson. "Ambetter Health of Delaware is committed to ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible for those who need it most."

Ambetter Health

of

Delaware

offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:



Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter Health of Delaware

provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an

Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their own home.



Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the

Ambetter Health of Delaware

website , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can

earn up to

$500

in rewards

in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays ® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Premier Network

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Ambetter

Health of Delaware will be offered in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties in 2025.

Delaware

residents interested in learning more about

Ambetter Health

of

Delaware

or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth/en/de.

About

Ambetter Health

of Delaware

Ambetter Health of Delaware

serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®. Ambetter Health

of

Delaware is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company , which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Delaware. For more information, please visit ambetterhealth/en/de/ . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an

Ambetter Health

of

Delaware plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth/en/

and scroll to the bottom of the page.

