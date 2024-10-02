Ukraine's Forces Leave Over 38K Russian Invaders Killed Or Wounded In September

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces in the past month inflicted an estimated 38,130 war casualties on the Russian invasion troops, also downing an enemy warplane and destroying 6,283 units of other military hardware.

That's according to the Ground Forces Commander, Oleksandr Pavliuk , who reported the latest stats via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

Over the past month, Ukraine has destroyed 291 Russian tanks, 787 armored fighting vehicles, 1,219 artillery systems, 28 multiple rocket launchers, and 23 air defense systems.

Also, the Russian invasion lost 1,740 and 323 units of specialized equipment.

Ukraine's air defense units shot down 1,815 operational and tactical-level drones and 56 missiles launched by the Russians.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total war casualty toll in Ukraine since the invasion has amounted to an estimated 655,560, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.