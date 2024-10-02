This Summer, Civilian Casualty Toll Up By 45% Against Spring - OHCHR

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine, 589 civilians were killed and another 2,685 were this summer, which is 45% more than in the previous three months.

That's according to a report of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR ), reports Ukrinform.

It is emphasized that July 2024 became the deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since October 2022.

"The main reason for the high number of civilian casualties in July was a large-scale coordinated attack with dozens of missiles launched by the Russian Federation against targets across Ukraine on 8 July. Intensified efforts by Russian armed forces to take control over territory in Donetsk region also resulted in high numbers of civilian casualties," the report emphasizes.

During the reporting period, the Russian armed forces continued systematic attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. Between June 1 and August 31, Russia launched at least four major waves of such attacks, adding to the five previous waves recorded in the previous three-month period.

In general, according to the UN, since February 24, 2022, at least 11,743 civilians have been killed and 24,614 injured in Ukraine as a result of“conflict-related violence”.

During this period, OHCHR also documented that 1,358 educational facilities and 580 medical facilities were damaged or destroyed as a result of the hostilities.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during an address to the Security Council meeting in New York, said over 15 million residents of Ukraine require humanitarian assistance as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion.