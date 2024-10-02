Jacobs To Deliver Data-Driven Operations And Maintenance Of California Wastewater Infrastructure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Digital solutions to strengthen water and wastewater services to drive efficiency

Jacobs (NYSE: J ) will expand its portfolio of digital and data-driven solutions with a new five-year contract with Lincoln-Sewer Management District 1 Wastewater Authority (LiSWA) – a joint powers authority between the City of Lincoln and Placer County in California.

Jacobs will operate, maintain and manage LiSWA's wastewater and reclamation facility, welcoming the existing staff into our award-winning team.



"Our broad capabilities, breadth of experience and innovative Digital OneWater suite of solutions like Intelligent O&M help us provide safe, compliant wastewater services for over 74,000 people while also streamlining the wastewater treatment and reclamation facility's operations," said Jacobs Vice President Design-Build and Operations Management and Facilities Services

Greg Fischer .

"As an operations and maintenance provider backed by technical knowledge and digital solutions, LiSWA and its customers will benefit from this depth of unique experience as they respond to tightening state regulations."

In addition to the operations and maintenance role, Jacobs will increase and optimize the facility's biosolids management processing and storage capacity, while also undertaking further investigations to expand the capacity of the existing biosolids drying greenhouses to further strengthen the resiliency of operations.

LiSWA General Manager Jim Mulligan said, "After a thorough and extensive selection process, LiSWA was very pleased to select Jacobs and negotiate a successful agreement. LiSWA is impressed that Jacobs was able to retain the skilled and knowledgeable existing staff. We look forward to the benefits Jacobs' expertise will bring to the Lincoln-SMD-1 service area."

Across California, Jacobs has been part of some of the state's largest critical infrastructure projects, such as the

Pure Water Project

for Las Virgenes-Triunfo ,

the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES) to establish a statewide hydrogen hub , Los Angeles World Airports Capital Improvement Program , the award-winning

Los Angeles Federal Courthouse ,

Delta Conveyance Project , the

Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project

and the

Port of San Francisco Waterfront Resilience Program .

