(MENAFN- Pressat) In July 2023, the UK introduced new regulations aiming for rapid EV chargers to achieve 99% reliability (1)“The reliability requirement is that the of rapid charge points is, on average, reliable for 99% of the time during each calendar year.” However, electric vehicle drivers will know this is often not the case.

Already renowned as one of the most reliable EV charger manufacturers, ABB has announced that to support its UK customers, it has entered a partnership with SaveMoneyCutCarbon to support its existing sales channels, new customers and chargers in the field. This partnership will benefit trade and end users with support covering initial design and specification and if required grid connection, financing, installation and post installation servicing.

SaveMoneyCutCarbon has been named in the media as one the UK's leading businesses to help organisations reduce energy, water and carbon. The business supports organisations from a single online order through to the advice, consultancy, financing and delivery of multi million-pound projects. SaveMoneyCutCarbon has several“Tech Hubs” that can deliver both consultancy and delivery from a single source, across all the key technologies linked to reducing energy, water, Science Based Targets, ESG and NetZero targets. When an organisation wants to reduce its carbon emissions, the transition to electric vehicles is often a quick win, so naturally this features highly in SaveMoneyCutCarbon's portfolio of technologies and solutions.

Raul Diani (Area manager Europe of EV for ABB) said,“we have been looking for a hybrid partner like SaveMoneyCutCarbon that can cover everything from shipping smaller AC chargers and related parts online, enhanced support for our valued trade customers, through to the end-to-end delivery of larger projects especially around clients' needs for multiple AC chargers and DC rapid installations. We have been working for some time with SaveMoneyCutCarbon who have delivered over 1000 projects across the UK. Their deep understanding of all the elements needed for a successful EV installations and other related areas like grid connection, solar & battery storage allows them to provide a comprehensive support offering to end user clients and trade who might need additional support beyond what the traditional distributor can provide when they select ABB as their charger of choice”.

Mark Sait, CEO of SaveMoneyCutCarbon added,“we have always loved the ABB brand and the robust reliability it stands for. The combination of enhanced end to end support combined with ABB's proven and reliable EV charging technology, is so needed in the fast changing EV market where legislation and clients' needs are now demanding support beyond the level the plethora of EV charger manufacturer would normally provide. EV chargers are effectively vending machines for electricity and, just like petrol pumps, they need to be installed correctly, safely and work when you need them. The combination of our technology led, agile approach to supporting customers, combined with our multi disciplined team and now the superior product range from ABB makes it a great fit”.

(1)UK Government