Int'l Cybersecurity Forum '24 Kicks Off In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Riyadh, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The fourth Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) 2024 annual meeting began Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, under the theme "Advancing Collective Action in Cyberspace "organized by Saudi's National Cybersecurity Authority.

The two-day event aim to advance knowledge catalyze collective action on critical issues around Cyberspace featuring participants from numerous international officials, including leaders, prime ministers, ministers, decision-makers, and executives from over 120 countries.

In his remarks, Mohammad bin Salman stated that Saudi Arabia has been working for the benefit of humanity and prosperity around the world, emphasizing the importance of boosting cooperation and strengthening international collaborations, as many initiatives launched to achieve these goals across various sectors.

Prince Mohammad bin Salman, also the Prime Minister, noted that cybersecurity is linked to economic growth, societal development, and national stability, underscoring the significance of unifying international efforts to seize opportunities and face challenges in cybersecurity through investments.

He said that Saudi Arabia recognized the importance of this sector, having launched two global initiatives in 2020 one aimed at protecting children in cybersecurity and the other empowering women in this sector.

The Crown Prince pointed out the productive outcomes of these initiatives enabling the International Cybersecurity Forum Foundation to implement qualitative programs and projects, publish research and studies, and formulate new frameworks and strategies.

He announced the launch of the Global Summit for Child Protection in Cyberspace, hosted by Saudi Arabia as the first global summit of its kind, aimed at uniting international efforts and enhancing the global response to threats facing children in cyberspace.

The GCF is an independent, non-profit organization that seeks to strengthen global cyber resilience by advancing collaboration, purposeful dialogue, and impactful initiatives, uniting decision makers and thought leaders from around the world, GCF aligns with global efforts to build a more secure Cyberspace that enables prosperity for all nations and communities.

This year's edition will feature panel discussions involving decision-makers, high-ranking officials, and international experts from various government entities, academic institutions, and leading global companies. (end)

