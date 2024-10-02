J.D. Vance says Israel has freedom to choose how it responds to Iran

(MENAFN) During a recent televised debate on CBS News, J.D. Vance, the vice-presidential candidate and Ohio senator, expressed strong support for Israel’s right to retaliate against Iran, even endorsing the possibility of a preemptive strike. His comments came just hours after Iran launched nearly 200 missiles at Israel, significantly escalating tensions in the Middle East.



When questioned by the debate moderator about whether he would support a preemptive Israeli action against Iran, Vance emphasized the importance of Israeli autonomy in determining its own security measures. “It is up to Israel what they think they need to do to keep their country safe, and we should support our allies wherever they are when they’re fighting the bad guys. That’s the right approach to the Israel question,” he stated, reinforcing the U.S.'s long-standing commitment to its ally.



Vance also reflected on the foreign policy of former President Donald Trump, asserting that his administration had successfully deterred adversaries and fostered global stability. “Trump actually delivered stability in the world, and he did it by establishing effective deterrence. People were afraid of stepping out of line,” Vance argued.



In contrast, Vance’s Democratic opponent, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, refrained from directly answering whether he would support a preemptive strike but affirmed that “Israel’s ability to be able to defend itself is absolutely fundamental.” He criticized Trump’s administration, claiming that the former president’s actions, particularly the withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, had undermined U.S. standing in the world. Walz remarked, “Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon than it was before – because of Donald Trump’s fickle leadership.”



The backdrop of this debate is Iran's assertion that the missile attacks were in retaliation for what it describes as “genocide” committed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza and Lebanon. This complex interplay of military actions and political rhetoric highlights the fraught dynamics in the region and the implications for U.S. foreign policy moving forward.

