HID Announces Major Expansion with Continued Investments in Saudi Arabia, at Intersec Saudi 2024

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct 1, 2024 – HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced its expansion in Saudi Arabia at Intersec 2024, with continued investments in talent acquisition, cutting-edge technology, and its ecosystem. As part of its strategic focus on the Middle East, the company aims to strengthen its presence and enhance service offerings to meet the growing demands for secure physical access control solutions in the region.

“The Middle East is a strategic priority for HID with Saudi Arabia as one of our key growth markets, and we are dedicated to delivering tailored solutions that address the unique security needs of government entities and businesses here,” said Gustavo Gassmann, VP of Emerging Markets for Physical Access Control at HID. “Our continued investment in the region — through partnerships, our channel network, and recruiting top talent — is a testament to our long-term vision for growth and leadership in the industry.”

During Intersec Saudi this year, HID is exhibiting from Booth 1-B24 to unveil its latest innovations in physical access control technologies, designed to address the evolving security needs of the region. Key showcase includes:

• Next-generation Controllers: The new MP Controllers deliver enhanced flexibility and security for businesses of all sizes, featuring cybersecurity measures like vulnerability scanning, compliance-ready technology, and secure boot processes to ensure maximum protection.

• Expanded Line of Readers: Now available in white, HID Signo Readers offer customization options to fit varying aesthetic and budgetary needs, enabling seamless integration into any environment.

• Access control in a mobile-first world: HID Mobile Access® Technology offers a mobile-first solution that eliminates the need for physical cards, providing a more efficient and secure way to manage access using any iOS or Android device.

• Employee Badge Integration with Apple Wallet: Now Available in the Middle East, users can now take advantage of the convenience and security features of digital wallets to integrate them with employee badges, allowing easy access to doors, elevators, turnstiles, printers and more.







