Quicktask, An Online Market, Joins Fastercapital's Tech Cofounder Prgoram

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) QuickTask is an based in Zambia where users can choose the best skilled laborer based on customer' feedback. QuickTask can save you time and money instead of hunting for individuals who may not meet your standards.

QuickTask was founded by an entrepreneur from Zambia, Mr. Mambwe Musukwa who had this purpose of making peoples' lives in Africa much easier by making this app. It will allow people to reach out to any (individual or non-individual) online and to choose the qualified and experienced ones easily.

QuickTask has joined the tech cofounder program run by FasterCapital and is planning to raise USD 50K.

FasterCapital is a virtual incubator based in United Arab Emirates that provides multiple programs for startups to meet their various needs; the Tech Cofounder program, the Idea to Product program, and the Grow your Startup program. Founders can join any of these programs for free online.

Mr Musukwa , founder and CEO of QuickTask, declares,“ joining FasterCapital gives us at QuickTask hope to build our project.”

Mr Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments on this cooperation,“FasterCapital's goal is helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams. We will be more than happy to support QuickTask.”

Company :-FasterCapital

User :- Rasha Almasri

Email :...

Phone :-+1 (512) 400-0256?

Mobile:- +971 5558 55663

Url :-