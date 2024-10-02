Umerov: You Will Hear A Lot About Ukraine's Large Missile Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense is focusing on the production of missiles and drones and is planning to announce a major missile program this or next year.

Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov said this at the Second International Forum of Defense Industries (DFNC2), according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We've been focusing lately on the missile and drone programs. Next year or before the end of this year, you'll hear a lot about a large missile program. We've already started working on ballistic missiles," he said.

Umerov stated that last year the Ukrainian Defense Ministry invested up to $4 billion in local defense production and was working on concluding long-term agreements.

"We have already concluded two- to five-year agreements and hope to sign ten-year agreements. We are looking for ways to simplify the system. We are trying to simplify procedures. I just had a meeting with the [Verkhovna Rada] Budget Committee where I asked for their support for next year's budget. We will invest more in our defense sector," the minister said.

According to Umerov, long-term investments and agreements are needed to support production even after the war, which will also work for export.

The Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Herman Smetanin, in turn, noted that more than 280 companies from 32 countries and organizations had visited this year's Forum of Defense Industries. In total, there were more than 700 visitors and seven agreements of various types were signed at the forum, he added.