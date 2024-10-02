Two Wounded In Russia's Overnight Attack On Border And Port Infrastructure In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the border and infrastructure in the Izmail district, Odesa region, overnight, wounding two people.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

The attack caused a fire in the Izmail district, and the firefighters promptly put out the blaze.

Two people were wounded and hospitalized.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram that one of those wounded was a of Turkey.

"Two men, truck drivers, were wounded. One of them is a citizen of Turkey. The injured are in a moderate condition in the hospital. They are receiving the necessary assistance," the post reads.

Kiper added that transit operations at the Orlivka checkpoint had been temporarily suspended until 11:00 on October 2. Measures are being taken to stabilize its functioning.

"The Russians deliberately shelled the checkpoint, making it difficult for ordinary people to cross the border. This is terror against the civilian population," he said.

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Telegram that administrative buildings and trucks had been damaged in the attack.

"The inspection is ongoing. A complete list of destruction and damage is being established," the prosecutor's office added.

On the night of October 1 to 2, Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 11 Russian strike drones in the Kirovohrad, Odesa and Sumy regions.

First photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service