ELECTRIX AI WSCAD Launches The First AI-Powered Electrical CAD Software Up To 99% Faster Design

(MENAFN- Pressat) [Bergkirchen, Germany, October 2, 2024] In today's fast-paced tech landscape, AI is now redefining electrical engineering design. WSCAD introduces ELECTRIX AI, the world's first AI-powered Electrical CAD solution, eliminating tedious manual steps and completing tasks in mere seconds – slashing design time by up to 99%. With smart error-checking, intuitive guidance, and the power to tackle complex tasks with simple commands, ELECTRIX AI is a game-changer for electrical engineers. Novices boost productivity faster, while seasoned pros free up time for more critical challenges, helping companies meet tight deadlines and bridge the skilled labor gap.“ELECTRIX AI is revolutionizing how electrical design is done," says Axel Zein, CEO of WSCAD GmbH.“We've seen massive time savings, and the streamlined process unlocks major productivity gains."

ELECTRIX AI – Your Ultimate Productivity Booster

At the core of this breakthrough technology is the AI Copilot. With just a click on the button marked by three asterisks, a chat window pops up, ready to assist users in their daily tasks. The AI Copilot reviews designs, find errors, and adapts to the user's needs on the fly.“Instead of manually searching for components or designing from scratch, you just ask the AI Copilot and hand over the tasks,” says Axel Zein.

From material lists to macros and components, everything is generated and positioned in record time. When using other electrical CAD software, it can take over 20 clicks to create a BOM (bill of materials). In WSCAD it now happens in seconds with a simple“Create the bill of materials” command. Placing macros? A breeze – AI Copilot takes 15 seconds to place four macros on a new page, down from the traditional five minutes. Need to check your design for errors? Just ask,“Find the errors in this project,” and ELECTRIX AI will scan your schematics in seconds, pinpointing open connections, missing assignments, or misplaced components. Even technical inquiries like wire gauges are resolved instantly. A quick request like“Give me a copper wire, blue, 24V DC, 64A” delivers the perfect wire with a 16mm2 cross-section right to your cursor.

ELECTRIX AI – The Solution to Time Pressure and Workforce Shortages

Beyond massive time savings, the real game-changer is how easy it is to use. ELECTRIX AI delivers specialized Electrical CAD expertise while continuously learning from user inputs, making it more efficient with each task. Novice users can now tackle jobs that were once for experts, while seasoned designers can focus on complex projects with significantly reduced time investment.“This new division of labor supercharges productivity, enabling companies to handle growing demands more efficiently,” says Axel Zein.“By integrating AI into our Electrical CAD software, we unlock new possibilities and pave the way for enhanced productivity.”

About WSCAD

WSCAD, part of the Buhl Group, has specialized in the development of electrical CAD solutions for over 30 years. Its client base ranges from small and medium businesses to global corporations, as well as engineering firms. With over 40,000 users across industries like machinery, plant engineering, building automation, and electrical installation, WSCAD's integrated platform delivers powerful solutions. The platform combines six key disciplines – electrical engineering, control cabinet design, P&ID, fluid engineering, building automation, and electrical installation – all seamlessly connected through a centralized database. WSCAD Global Business Services offers a range of tailored support, from engineering and migration checkups to consulting, training, document digitization, and electrical CAD format conversions.

