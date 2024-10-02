A Unique Opportunity For Investors To Bring High-Quality IT Education To New Markets

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Paris, France, 2nd October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , As the demand for highly skilled tech professionals continues to rise globally, Holberton School is focusing on expanding into new international markets. This expansion offers investors a unique opportunity to bring world-class, high-quality education to their territories, helping to meet the growing need for technical talent. Holberton School has built a reputation for delivering innovative, project-based and peer-to-peer in software engineering, artificial intelligence, and other critical fields. With its hands-on, industry-relevant curriculum, Holberton prepares students to tackle the real-world challenges faced by the tech sector, making graduates highly sought after by leading companies worldwide.







Investing in Holberton School provides a distinctive advantage, as it allows stakeholders to establish a future-oriented educational institution that aligns with local economic needs. By partnering with Holberton, investors can help close the skills gap in their region while contributing to the local economy's growth through the development of a highly trained workforce.

Holberton School is fully committed to promoting Holberton in new markets. Their innovative learning model and flexible financial solutions make Holberton a unique opportunity for investors who want to bring world-class technology education to their region while addressing the growing demand for tech professionals.”

The“Holberton School” network offers top-tier technological programs in Silicon Valley, delivering education in the field of ICT through innovative and practical methodologies.

As Holberton School continues to expand its global presence, the institution is actively seeking partnerships with forward-thinking investors who are ready to transform education and technology in their regions. The school's expansion will create numerous opportunities for local economies to thrive while helping to develop the next generation of tech leaders.

About Holberton School

Florian Bucher, the CEO of Holberton School, is a highly experienced professional in the field of technology education. Former COO of Holberton and co-founder of the globally renowned Ecole 42, Bucher has extensive knowledge in programming and computer science. He is a graduate of Epitech, where he worked as a network administrator during his academic years. Before his career in the tech education sector, Bucher held positions as a telecom engineer and IT manager at companies like EDIS, Thomson Telecom, Cirpack, and Wengo.

Florian Bucher co-founded 42, an international programming school recognized for its peer-based education model. Strongly believing in Holberton School's mission and committed to making technology education more accessible and high-quality, Bucher aims to continue Holberton's mission, delivering modern tech education to more people globally.

Bucher emphasizes Holberton's mission, stating,“We are here to shape the future of technology education and make quality education accessible to everyone.” He adds,“We adopt an innovative and scalable approach to ensure our students succeed in the real world,” underscoring the significance of Holberton's educational model. Bucher firmly believes in the transformative power of education, asserting,“Our top priority is to provide education that unleashes the potential of every individual.”

Holberton School operates in over 20 countries and 35 cities worldwide, including the United States, Colombia, Mexico, France, Azerbaijan, Australia, Albania, Uruguay, South Africa, and others. This extensive network is dedicated to providing quality education in modern technology, ensuring that students from diverse backgrounds can access top-notch training and skills development.