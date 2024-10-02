Qatar Attends Quint Group Meeting On Somalia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Qatar has participated in the 7th Quint Group meeting on Somalia, which was held yesterday in Washington, with the participation of the United States , the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Turkey. The delegation of the State of Qatar to the meeting was headed by Special Envoy of the of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab.

In his speech during the meeting, the Special Envoy stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to support the security and stability of Somalia and enhance its unity and sovereignty over all its territories.

The attendees discussed the current situation in Somalia, especially the security and political situation that would achieve stability in the Somali territories, through capacity building and long-term training.