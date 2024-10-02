Petrobras Board Approves 10% Stake in South African Exploration Block

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, Brazil's state-owned oil giant, has set its sights on new frontiers. The company's board of directors recently approved a 10% in the Deep Western Orange Basin (DWOB) exploration block off South Africa's coast.



This strategic move marks Petrobras' entry into a region that has garnered significant attention from major oil players worldwide. The DWOB block sits in the Orange Basin, an area that has seen a flurry of activity in recent years.



Major oil companies like TotalEnergies, Shell, and Galp Energia have made substantial discoveries in the region. These finds have transformed the Orange Basin into one of the most promising oil and gas exploration areas globally.







Petrobras secured its stake through a competitive process led by TotalEnergies, the block's operator.



The new ownership structure of the DWOB consortium now includes TotalEnergies at 40%, QatarEnergy at 30%, Sezigyn Pty at 20%, and Petrobras at 10%.



This diverse partnership brings together a wealth of expertise and resources to explore the block's potential.



The move aligns with Petrobras' 2024-2028 strategic plan, which aims to diversify the company's exploration portfolio.



By venturing into new territories, Petrobras seeks to replenish its oil and gas reserves and generate long-term value.



This expansion beyond Brazilian borders reflects the company's ambition to become a more significant player on the global stage.

Petrobras' interest in Africa extends beyond South Africa. The company has shown interest in other African nations, including Namibia and Angola.



Recently, it acquired minority interests in three of Shell's oil blocks in São Tomé and Príncipe.



These moves demonstrate Petrobras' commitment to expanding its international footprint. The acquisition still requires approval from local regulatory bodies in South Africa.



However, Petrobras has assured stakeholders that it has followed all necessary internal and governance procedures.



This careful approach underscores the company's commitment to responsible expansion and compliance with local regulations.



As Petrobras ventures into this new territory, it will compete with established players in the region.



Companies like ExxonMobil, Shell, TotalEnergies, and Equinor already have a significant presence in African oil exploration.



Petrobras will need to leverage its expertise and resources to carve out its niche in this competitive landscape.

