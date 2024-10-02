Automated Passenger Counting System Market Global Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2019-2023 & 2024-2029
Date
10/2/2024 4:17:45 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Passenger Counting System market - Global industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automated Passenger Counting System Market was valued at USD 8.77 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 15.19 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.42%
The Global Automated Passenger Counting System market has experienced significant growth and evolution recently, primarily due to rising demand for precise, real-time passenger data within the transportation industry. Automated Passenger Counting (APC) systems have emerged as crucial tools for optimizing operations, enhancing passenger safety, and supporting efficient transportation planning.
This market's prominence is largely driven by APC technology's indispensable role in railway operations, where managing high passenger volumes, complex infrastructure, and integration with fare collection systems is essential. Railway systems serve as the backbone of urban and intercity transportation, and APC data enables operators and authorities to align services with passenger demand while improving safety and security.
The market's expansion is propelled by integrating APC systems with smart transportation initiatives and the growing adoption of contactless payment methods. As urbanization and environmental concerns drive increased investments in railways as eco-friendly and efficient transportation options, the importance of accurate passenger counting becomes increasingly evident.
Regulatory requirements in different regions further bolster the market, emphasizing compliance as a vital aspect of railway operations. The future trajectory of the Global Automated Passenger Counting System (APC) System market continues to evolve with advancements in technology, data analytics, and evolving passenger expectations, solidifying its pivotal role in the modern transportation ecosystem.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 180
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $8.77 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $15.19 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Segmental Insights
Mobile Applications
Market Dominance : The Mobile Applications segment leads the global automated passenger counting system market in 2023. Real-Time Information : Passengers can access real-time schedules, routes, vehicle locations, and estimated arrival times, enabling efficient journey planning. Enhanced Experience : Features like digital tickets and contactless payments facilitate easy boarding and payment, while notifications about delays and service updates improve overall satisfaction. Integration with APC Systems : Mobile apps work in conjunction with Automated Passenger Counting Systems, providing passengers with crowd data to make informed decisions about routes and vehicles. Data Collection : Mobile applications gather valuable data on passenger behavior, which helps transportation operators optimize services and schedules.
Technology Insights
Infrared Technology
Market Leadership : The Infrared segment dominates the global automated passenger counting system market in 2023. Accuracy and Reliability : Infrared technology detects heat signatures and body movement, ensuring precise counting even in crowded environments. Privacy-Friendly : Infrared sensors do not capture images or personal identification data, addressing privacy concerns and enhancing passenger trust. Low Maintenance : Known for durability and low maintenance requirements, infrared sensors offer long-term cost savings for transportation operators. Lighting Adaptability : Infrared technology functions accurately in various lighting conditions, ensuring reliability throughout the day.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific
Market Dominance : Asia Pacific leads the global automated passenger counting system market in 2023. Economic Growth and Urbanization : Rapid economic development and urbanization drive the demand for efficient public transportation systems in densely populated areas. Government Investment : Proactive government initiatives to modernize transportation infrastructure include mandates for installing Automated Passenger Counting Systems. Diverse Population Needs : The region's diverse demographics benefit from APC systems that provide accurate passenger data, allowing for customized transportation services to meet specific regional requirements.
Report Scope:
Key Market Players
Iris-GmbH Infrared & Intelligent Sensors HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH Eurotech S.p.A. DILAX Intelcom GmbH Infodev EDI inc. Cubic Corporation Kapsch TrafficCom AG Siemens Mobility GmbH SWARCO Group Vix Technology Group
Automated Passenger Counting System Market, By Type:
Display Systems Announcements Infotainment systems Mobile Applications
Automated Passenger Counting System Market, By Technology:
Infrared Stereoscopic Vision Time-of-Flight IP cameras
Automated Passenger Counting System Market, By Application:
Railways Roadways Airways
Automated Passenger Counting System Market, By Region:
North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Automated Passenger Counting System Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN02102024004107003653ID1108738183
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.