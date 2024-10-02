Pak-Afghan Kharlachi Border Reopens After Nine-Day Closure Due To Tribal Clashes

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border, which had been closed since September 21 due to violent clashes between tribes in the Kurram district, has been reopened for trade and today.

According to border officials, several loaded with goods have already resumed their journeys to their respective destinations. The closure, which halted all commercial activities for nine days, was a result of the deadly tribal conflict that also led to the shutdown of all access routes in the area.

Sources reported that more than 50 individuals from both sides lost their lives, while over 120 were injured during the clashes. The reopening of the border marks a return to normalcy for trade and travel in the region after days of tension.