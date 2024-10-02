(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Leading and largest pure-play SIEM vendor empowers security teams with enhanced functionality for faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response.



BROOMFIELD, Colo. and FOSTER CITY, Calif.—Oct. 1, 2024 — Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations, today announced its first quarterly product release since merging with LogRhythm. The latest innovations provide global customers with increased flexibility to choose the security solutions that best meet their specific needs based on infrastructure, regulatory requirements, and operational preference. The release also introduces LogRhythm Intelligence, an all-new offering that combines industry-leading AI capabilities from Exabeam with LogRhythm’s renowned self-hosted SIEM platform to deliver advanced behavior analytics for more effective threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR).



“Our goal is to empower security teams with AI that augments their skills, accelerates their workflows, and ultimately makes them more effective in protecting their organizations against increasingly sophisticated threats,” said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer of Exabeam. “As the leading and largest pure-play SIEM vendor, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the industry, empowering organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”



“We work at the pleasure of our customers by exceeding their expectations, and Exabeam is relentless in our mission to put them first in driving our innovation agenda. This release marks the 10th consecutive quarterly launch for self-hosted LogRhythm SIEM and the 24th monthly release for the cloud-native Exabeam Security Operations Platform -- embodying our deep commitment to our precious customers, offering unmatched flexibility and choice,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO of Exabeam. “Whether customers prefer self-hosted, cloud-native, or hybrid solutions, we empower them to scale their security operations globally with the confidence and precision they deserve. Our world-class training, subscription services, and partner network deliver unparalleled experience and expertise, ensuring customers not only achieve their critical security outcomes but also continuously enhance their security posture. Wherever you are in the world, Exabeam is ready, willing and eager to serve."



Earlier this year, Exabeam was recognized for the fifth time as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). Exabeam offers a powerful combination of capabilities reinforced by predictable innovation cycles and the integration of generative AI, ensuring security operations teams have superior tools to work more effectively and efficiently.





New LogRhythm Intelligence



LogRhythm Intelligence is a new AI-powered add-on that delivers behavioral detections into the LogRhythm Machine Data Intelligence (MDI) Fabric to escalate anomalous activity of users and hosts into the LogRhythm SIEM user experience. Using insights generated by 795 behavioral models and 1,800 fact-based rules, analysts can now build searches, dashboards, reports, and execute security orchestration and automated response (SOAR) capabilities within LogRhythm SIEM. The 795 behavioral models are uniquely applied to every user and device to measure normal and abnormal behavior. This complements pre-packaged fact-based rules and reduces the number of manual rules customers need to create, while reducing the rate of false positives. Customers achieve greater visibility into sophisticated attacks and techniques such as malicious and compromised insiders, credential theft, and lateral movement resulting in faster, more accurate TDIR.





Enhancements to Cloud-Native and Self-Hosted Platforms



Cloud-Native: Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform



Exabeam continues to lead the industry with the monthly delivery of innovation to its cloud-native New-Scale Platform. Since July 2024, Exabeam has introduced enhancements to streamline log ingestion, improved dashboards with Exabeam Copilot, and expanded global regional support. Exabeam has also achieved AICPA SOC 2 Type II compliance, reinforcing the company’s commitment to security and privacy.



- Streamlined Data Collection: New Cloud Collectors streamline log ingestion, saving security personnel valuable time and resources, and improving organizations' ability to quickly and accurately detect threats.

- Enhanced Copilot Integration: Extended the generative AI capabilities of Exabeam Copilot to include natural language assistance to create new dashboard visualizations without complex queries, streamlining compliance reports, IoC detection, and SOC performance.

- Regional Support: Exabeam cloud coverage for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is now live, enabling deployment of the New-Scale Platform in that region.

- Compliance Achievement: Exabeam has completed the AICPA SOC 2 Type II Audit and is compliant without exception, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining the highest standards in security and privacy.





Self-Hosted: LogRhythm SIEM Platform



In addition to the introduction of the new AI-based LogRhythm Intelligence offering, the industry-leading self-hosted LogRhythm SIEM platform now enables customers with improved log source management and configuration as well as optimized analytics for enhanced load handling to meet the scale-on-demand requirements demanded by today’s SOCs.



- Enhanced Log Source Management: A new location for pending log source management in the Web Console gives analysts immediate visibility into sources, enabling them to efficiently edit log sources through the API.

- Optimized Analytics: New versions of Elasticsearch and the Advanced Intelligence Engine service make security analytics more powerful, enabling greater efficiency with quicker and more accurate TDIR through:

- Up to 50% improvement in detection pipeline throughput

- 87% faster loading of log sources in the client console

- Up to 10x improvement in processing of pattern matching rules

- New and Enhanced Log Sources: Over 60 new and enhanced log sources, including Rubrik, Anomali, and Akamai, added to over 1,000 existing out-of-the-box log sources as a continued commitment to provide customers accurate and modern TDIR.



Partners and Customers Experience the Value



"In today’s digital landscape, safeguarding our customers' data is not just a priority; it is a responsibility we take seriously," said Samet Uzun, Information Security Manager at iLab. "We chose Exabeam for its ability to provide a sophisticated SIEM solution that aligns with our security objectives. This collaboration enhances our capacity to detect and respond to threats swiftly, allowing us to confidently support the digital transformation initiatives that are vital to Turkey's future."



“The most powerful security architectures are the ones that are highly integrated and help security teams protect what matters most: their infrastructure, the apps that run on it, the data that powers them, and their people,” said Ryan Kalember, Chief Strategy Officer, Proofpoint. “Effectively combatting threats requires well-integrated security controls that reinforce each other, like those of Exabeam and Proofpoint, to provide defense in depth and breadth. We’re proud to partner with Exabeam, empowering our joint customers to identify potential risks within their IT environment and effectively detect and respond to advanced email attacks, data loss, account compromise, and other human-centric risks.”



"In the modern security landscape, the regular release of innovative products and AI tools ensures we have the necessary solutions to strengthen our defenses and respond to threats with speed and accuracy. As a leading network technology provider to customers including schools, hospitals and governments, it's critical for us to safeguard our organization against unpredictable threats. Exabeam is a key part of our security strategy," said Phil Swain, CISO, Extreme Networks.



To learn more about the latest release from Exabeam, please visit exabeam.com/whats-new.





