Amman Stock Exchange concludes its trading session with decline of 0.10 percent

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Amman concluded its trading session with a modest decline of 0.10 percent, settling at 2,371 points. This decrease reflects the current sentiment as traders navigated a mixed environment.



During the session, approximately 3.2 million shares changed hands, generating a total trading volume of 4.9 million dinars through 1,869 executed transactions. This level of activity indicates a cautious approach among investors as they assess market conditions.



A closer examination of the trading results reveals a varied performance among listed companies. Of the companies traded, 30 experienced an increase in their share prices, suggesting some areas of resilience. In contrast, 35 companies saw their share prices decline, indicating a more challenging landscape for certain sectors. Additionally, the share prices of 34 companies remained unchanged, reflecting stability amidst the fluctuations.



Overall, the mixed results of the trading session highlight the ongoing complexities within the market, as investors continue to weigh their options in an environment marked by both opportunity and risk.

MENAFN02102024000045015687ID1108738070