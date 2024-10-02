Israeli forces claim their actions will be limited in scope, not aimed at occupying southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) In the wake of the Israeli military's announcement regarding a ground operation against Hezbollah, Israeli forces have claimed that their actions will be limited in scope and not aimed at occupying southern Lebanon. This declaration follows a significant uptick in hostilities between the two factions, with Hezbollah launching a series of missile strikes targeting various locations within the occupied territories, including that reached as far as Tel Aviv. Additionally, Hezbollah has targeted Israeli military formations and vehicles near the Lebanon border, asserting successful strikes on "enemy soldier movements" in the Metulla area.



In light of these escalating tensions, the Israeli army has declared a closed military zone covering the regions of Metulla, Misgav Aam, and Kafr Giladi in northern occupied territory. Despite these claims of initiating a ground battle, Hezbollah's media representative, Mohammed Afif, has strongly denied the validity of Israeli assertions, labeling them as "false" and stating that no direct ground engagements between Hezbollah and Israeli forces have occurred. This denial has sparked skepticism and critical discourse surrounding the Israeli narrative.



The battleground has extended to social media, where users are increasingly accusing the Israeli occupation of employing psychological warfare tactics. This strategy is designed to influence the opposing side's mindset, diminish morale, and manipulate perceptions in favor of those conducting the psychological campaign. Critics argue that the Israeli military is leveraging both local and international media channels to spread rumors and instill confusion, fear, and doubt among resistance fighters and the civilian populace alike.



This evolving conflict underscores the intricate nature of contemporary warfare, wherein information dissemination and public perception are as pivotal as traditional military engagements. As both sides persist in their exchange of fire and hostile rhetoric, the stakes become alarmingly high, particularly for civilians caught in the line of fire. The ongoing utilization of propaganda and psychological strategies raises significant concerns regarding the potential for miscalculation and further escalation in an already unstable region.

