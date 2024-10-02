Israeli government embarks on new strategic initiative to promote settlement development in both Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Israeli is embarking on a new strategic initiative to promote settlement development in both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, a move that reflects the ambitions of settler organizations amid rising tensions in the region. This shift occurs during a period when the international community has struggled to effectively intervene against ongoing violations perpetrated by the occupying forces.



The renewed emphasis on settling the Gaza Strip coincides with settlers' desires to reclaim areas they vacated in 2005. However, this initiative extends beyond Gaza, as plans for settlements in southern Lebanon have also gained traction following a surge in military aggression against the region.



Radical groups have quickly embraced and disseminated a skewed Zionist narrative that redefines the so-called "historic land of Israel" to include both the Gaza Strip, especially its northern regions, and parts of Lebanon. This perspective frames the settlement of southern Lebanon as not just a political maneuver but also a fulfillment of alleged religious prophecies, thus exacerbating instability in the area.



With the escalation of military actions in southern Lebanon, the settler movement known as "Uri Tsaphon," one of the most extremist organizations, has started promoting real estate opportunities in the region. Their marketing materials highlight homes that offer breathtaking views of Lebanon’s mountains and idyllic landscapes, aiming to attract potential settlers.



To further their agenda, these extremist factions are pressing the Israeli government to maintain its military aggressions against both Lebanon and Gaza. Their aspirations include the annexation of southern Lebanon and northern Gaza, as well as preventing the return of local Lebanese and Palestinian populations.



Proponents of this ideology assert that a "return to the lands of the fathers" would significantly bolster the Israeli state's strategic position in the region. They argue that this initiative would fulfill a long-cherished "dream" dating back to 1982. Furthermore, they insist that discussions about settlements in Gaza must also address Lebanon, legitimizing their calls for ongoing military action and territorial occupation in both territories.



Established in late March, the Uri Tsaphon movement has gained thousands of supporters who advocate for a more aggressive policy approach. Their mission extends beyond merely promoting military action and reoccupation; they seek to create a comprehensive framework for establishing Zionist settlements across the region, thereby reinforcing Israeli claims and consolidating its presence in these contested areas.

