Bomb Threat To Target Multiple Railway Stations In Rajasthan Raises Concern, Police On Alert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A bomb threat letter warning to target multiple railway stations in Rajasthan has raised alarm in the state. The have increased security at railway stations and key public places, reported PTI on Wednesday.

The letter was written in the name of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit and threatened to blow up key places and railway stations in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, and Jaipur by bombs on 30 October.

The news agency reported that the Superintendent of Hanumangarh Junction received a letter threatening to attack the railway stations on Tuesday. The security agencies are on alert, and an investigation has begun.

The letter was delivered by post to the Hanumangarh station master, and the local police were informed about the bomb threat on Tuesday evening, Additional SP, Hanumangarh, Pyare Lal Meena told PTI.

"It was threatened in the letter, which was in the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed, that the railway station and places in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, Jaipur will be blown up by bombs on October 30," he said.

Jaish-e-Mohammad is a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, which was also behind a bomb blast attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. The terror attack killed nearly 50 CRPF officials and injured many. A JeM suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into the CRPF convoy in Pulwama's Lethpora on February 19, 2019.

Meena told PTI that after the bomb threat letter, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, local police, and BSF conducted a search of the police station. After conducting search at the police station, a case has been registered with the GRP police station and the matter has been investigated.