Encompaas And Filerskeepers Join Forces To Offer Comprehensive Global Data Compliance Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Organizations can now leverage EncompaaS' intelligent information management and filerskeepers' compliance expertise together for the first time

- Jesse Todd, CEO of EncompaaSLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EncompaaS , a global leader in information management, today announced a strategic partnership with records retention pioneer filerskeepers to provide innovative information management, security and compliance solutions. The partnership will leverage the latest AI technologies to optimise and automate information processing. This collaboration promises to create robust outcomes for clients by helping them effectively manage and protect data across global enterprises and jurisdictions.With a proven track record of supporting highly regulated enterprises to mitigate privacy and compliance risks, EncompaaS enables organisations to discover, understand, govern and use their data to promote automated governance at scale. filerskeepers identifies country-specific data retention obligations and assists its clients with implementing those obligations to their data, no matter where in the world they operate.In an increasingly global marketplace, companies face inconsistent regulations and compliance requirements for their data. Together, EncompaaS and filerskeepers will combine their specialties to adhere to these complex regulations at scale.Once EncompaaS' intelligent information management platform discovers and classifies an organisation's data, filerskeepers analyses the results and continually monitors for continual compliance adherence, ensuring that the information use-cases align with compliance requirements.“This collaboration revolutionizes information management by leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to streamline and automate information processing,” said EncompaaS Chief Executive Office Jesse Todd.“Our combined solution will enable organisations to reduce costs, eliminate manual records-keeping work, and manage vast amounts of information in a safer, smarter and faster way.”Organisations taking advantage of this strategic partnership will benefit from enhanced data extraction and quality, improved compliance processes and responsible AI adoption capabilities."We're very excited to partner with EncompaaS to bring a new level of efficiency and innovation to data compliance,” said Wanne Pemmelaar, Co-Founder of filerskeepers.“By combining filerskeepers' expertise in records retention schedules with EncompaaS' AI-driven information governance, we're setting a new standard for organisations to mitigate risks, enhance decision making and accelerate innovation in today's regulatory landscape."The partnership between EncompaaS and filerskeepers underscores both organisations' commitment to continually improving and addressing ever-evolving global regulatory landscapes. Thanks to the seamless integration of the partners' services, customers will receive customised solutions tailored to their organisations, promoting the highest possible rates of success.About EncompaaSEncompaaS, a global leader in Information Management, empowers highly regulated organisations to rapidly mitigate compliance and privacy risks, while unlocking the full potential of their data. The platform uses next-generation AI technologies to find, enrich, and organise structured,unstructured and semi-structured data into a normalised data quality foundation. This enables automated governance at scale, ensuring information is de-risked, and prepares the highest quality data to fuel upstream processes.Headquartered in Sydney, with offices in the UK and USA, EncompaaS optimises information on-premises and across multi-cloud environments and is trusted by Fortune 500 corporations, government departments and statutory authorities worldwide.About filerskeepersfilerskeepers is a legal-tech company that reads all the laws in the world to identify data retention obligations and assists companies in applying those obligations to their data and records. The filerskeepers database is enriched with all the information companies need to determine their minimum and maximum legal retention periods in the countries relevant to them.filerskeepers believes that every company should know which retention obligations apply to them, and we put our efforts into ensuring that you stay updated with the latest records retention periods. With the filerskeepers dashboard, you can build a bespoke records retention schedule within minutes! filerskeepers dashboard also provides you with real-time updates whenever a law changes or a new retention obligation gets published. With the filerskeepers API and Connectors, you can also implement your personalized retention schedules into your systems and record centers.

